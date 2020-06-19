960 Hutchinson Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

- Charming single family home in Palo Alto



2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom



Fully furnished



Master bedroom with queen size bed



2nd bedroom with twin size bunk bed plus desk



Cozy living room



Eat in Kitchen with all updated appliances



Washer and dryer inside



Detached garage for storage



Tenant pays all utilties



Walking distance to park



Close proximity to shops, Stanford and Downtown



Pets okay with additional deposit



Flexible lease term... 3, 6, 9, 12 months are all okay



