Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

960 Hutchinson Ave

960 Hutchinson Avenue · (650) 321-1596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

960 Hutchinson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301
Community Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 960 Hutchinson Ave · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- Charming single family home in Palo Alto

2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom

Fully furnished

Master bedroom with queen size bed

2nd bedroom with twin size bunk bed plus desk

Cozy living room

Eat in Kitchen with all updated appliances

Washer and dryer inside

Detached garage for storage

Tenant pays all utilties

Walking distance to park

Close proximity to shops, Stanford and Downtown

Pets okay with additional deposit

Flexible lease term... 3, 6, 9, 12 months are all okay

Contact Joann or Midtown Team for showing instructions

Midtown Realty, Inc. Licence#01900986

(RLNE5770260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 Hutchinson Ave have any available units?
960 Hutchinson Ave has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 960 Hutchinson Ave have?
Some of 960 Hutchinson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 Hutchinson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
960 Hutchinson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 Hutchinson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 960 Hutchinson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 960 Hutchinson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 960 Hutchinson Ave does offer parking.
Does 960 Hutchinson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 960 Hutchinson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 Hutchinson Ave have a pool?
No, 960 Hutchinson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 960 Hutchinson Ave have accessible units?
No, 960 Hutchinson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 960 Hutchinson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 960 Hutchinson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
