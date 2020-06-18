795 Greer Road

Amenities

Bright 3 Bedroom Home in Convenient Location - This property features open concept living and dining spaces that allow an abundance of natural light into the home from the floor to ceiling windows. Other key features include two enclosed patios that offer privacy while enjoying the outdoors, wall-to-wall windows in all bedrooms for lots of light, and high ceilings in each room.



This home is a quick drive from downtown Palo Alto and has great access to highway 101 and El Camino Real. Located in the Duveneck/St. Francis neighborhoods, this home is just a few blocks from Eleanor Pardee and Rinconada parks, as well as convenient shopping locations.



Some additional features include:

- A/C units in each bedroom and one in the living room

- Spacious carport for parking and storage

- Washer and Dryer included



Schools for this home are as follows (prospective tenant to confirm with local school district):

- Duveneck Elementary

- Greene Middle School

- Palo Alto High School



Available for 12 month lease. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks. No Smoking. This home is available unfurnished only. Pets ok with additional deposit.



Video tours are available upon request, as well as some limited availability for in-person showings. If you would like to schedule an in-person showing you will need to adhere to social distancing protocols at all times and sign the property entry declaration prior to entering the premises.



Professionally Leased by Wilbur Properties

CAL DRE# 00823559

WilburProperties.com



No Pets Allowed



