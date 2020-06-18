All apartments in Palo Alto
Palo Alto, CA
795 Greer Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

795 Greer Road

795 Greer Road · (650) 815-1262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

795 Greer Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303
Duveneck - St. Francis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 795 Greer Road · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1186 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
Bright 3 Bedroom Home in Convenient Location - This property features open concept living and dining spaces that allow an abundance of natural light into the home from the floor to ceiling windows. Other key features include two enclosed patios that offer privacy while enjoying the outdoors, wall-to-wall windows in all bedrooms for lots of light, and high ceilings in each room.

This home is a quick drive from downtown Palo Alto and has great access to highway 101 and El Camino Real. Located in the Duveneck/St. Francis neighborhoods, this home is just a few blocks from Eleanor Pardee and Rinconada parks, as well as convenient shopping locations.

Some additional features include:
- A/C units in each bedroom and one in the living room
- Spacious carport for parking and storage
- Washer and Dryer included

Schools for this home are as follows (prospective tenant to confirm with local school district):
- Duveneck Elementary
- Greene Middle School
- Palo Alto High School

Available for 12 month lease. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks. No Smoking. This home is available unfurnished only. Pets ok with additional deposit.

Video tours are available upon request, as well as some limited availability for in-person showings. If you would like to schedule an in-person showing you will need to adhere to social distancing protocols at all times and sign the property entry declaration prior to entering the premises.

Professionally Leased by Wilbur Properties
CAL DRE# 00823559
WilburProperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 795 Greer Road have any available units?
795 Greer Road has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 795 Greer Road have?
Some of 795 Greer Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 795 Greer Road currently offering any rent specials?
795 Greer Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 795 Greer Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 795 Greer Road is pet friendly.
Does 795 Greer Road offer parking?
Yes, 795 Greer Road does offer parking.
Does 795 Greer Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 795 Greer Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 795 Greer Road have a pool?
No, 795 Greer Road does not have a pool.
Does 795 Greer Road have accessible units?
No, 795 Greer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 795 Greer Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 795 Greer Road does not have units with dishwashers.
