3482 Kenneth DR

Mid Century Modern Eichler in Highly Desirable Palo Verde Neighborhood * 4 beds / 2 baths + office * Perfect layout for entertaining and California indoor-outdoor living*Open concept kitchen w/ spacious dining area, double sliding doors to side yard, w/ deck, trellis and lawn * Master suite has plenty of closet space and sliding door for private access to backyard * Spacious double hall closets w/ laundry nook*Private park-like backyard * Ideal location for commuters, with easy access to 101 * Minutes to Ramos Park, Seale Park and the Baylands trails * 3 min to Philz Coffee * 5 min to Midtown Shopping Center amenities * 10 minutes to Googleplex * 15 minutes to Stanford Campus, Stanford Shopping and Downtown Mountain View * Excellent Palo Alto Schools * Ready to Move-In Today!