All apartments in Palo Alto
Find more places like 3482 Kenneth DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palo Alto, CA
/
3482 Kenneth DR
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:15 PM

3482 Kenneth DR

3482 Kenneth Drive · (408) 529-2469
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palo Alto
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3482 Kenneth Drive, Palo Alto, CA 94303
Palo Verde

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1908 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mid Century Modern Eichler in Highly Desirable Palo Verde Neighborhood * 4 beds / 2 baths + office * Perfect layout for entertaining and California indoor-outdoor living*Open concept kitchen w/ spacious dining area, double sliding doors to side yard, w/ deck, trellis and lawn * Master suite has plenty of closet space and sliding door for private access to backyard * Spacious double hall closets w/ laundry nook*Private park-like backyard * Ideal location for commuters, with easy access to 101 * Minutes to Ramos Park, Seale Park and the Baylands trails * 3 min to Philz Coffee * 5 min to Midtown Shopping Center amenities * 10 minutes to Googleplex * 15 minutes to Stanford Campus, Stanford Shopping and Downtown Mountain View * Excellent Palo Alto Schools * Ready to Move-In Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3482 Kenneth DR have any available units?
3482 Kenneth DR has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
Is 3482 Kenneth DR currently offering any rent specials?
3482 Kenneth DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3482 Kenneth DR pet-friendly?
No, 3482 Kenneth DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 3482 Kenneth DR offer parking?
Yes, 3482 Kenneth DR offers parking.
Does 3482 Kenneth DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3482 Kenneth DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3482 Kenneth DR have a pool?
No, 3482 Kenneth DR does not have a pool.
Does 3482 Kenneth DR have accessible units?
No, 3482 Kenneth DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3482 Kenneth DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3482 Kenneth DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3482 Kenneth DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3482 Kenneth DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3482 Kenneth DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr
Palo Alto, CA 94303
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Mia
535 Everett Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301

Similar Pages

Palo Alto 1 BedroomsPalo Alto 2 Bedrooms
Palo Alto Apartments with BalconiesPalo Alto Apartments with Pools
Palo Alto Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CAFoster City, CA
Tracy, CASan Rafael, CACastro Valley, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CAPleasant Hill, CAMartinez, CARichmond, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown Palo AltoDowntown North
Green Acres
University South

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity