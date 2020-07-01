All apartments in Palo Alto
2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1
2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1

2466 West Bayshore Road · (510) 580-1948
Location

2466 West Bayshore Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303
Midtown Palo Alto

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1 · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
Renovated 2bed/1bath in Palo Alto near 101 & Oregon Expy - Lovely 2bed/1bath condominium available for immediate rent.
Convenient location to anywhere in Bay Area.
Walking distance to Greer Park.
Top area schools - Palo Verde Elementary, Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle, Palo Alto High.

- Renovated first floor condominium
- Water Resistant LV Flooring
- Updated kitchen with Granite countertops & Stainless Steel appliances
- Remodeled bathroom
- Central heating
- Built in closet organizers
- Stainless Steel washer/dryer in unit
- Additional storage closet
- EV Level 2 charger in Carport
- Balcony
- Community pool & play area

Looking for 12-month or longer lease.
Landlord pays water & garbage.

- Rental insurance with liability coverage required by move-in
- No pets
- No smoking property
- Credit, Income, and Rental History verification required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1 have any available units?
2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1 has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1 have?
Some of 2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1 pet-friendly?
No, 2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1 offer parking?
Yes, 2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1 offers parking.
Does 2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1 have a pool?
Yes, 2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1 has a pool.
Does 2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1 have accessible units?
No, 2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
