2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1

Renovated 2bed/1bath in Palo Alto near 101 & Oregon Expy - Lovely 2bed/1bath condominium available for immediate rent.

Convenient location to anywhere in Bay Area.

Walking distance to Greer Park.

Top area schools - Palo Verde Elementary, Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle, Palo Alto High.



- Renovated first floor condominium

- Water Resistant LV Flooring

- Updated kitchen with Granite countertops & Stainless Steel appliances

- Remodeled bathroom

- Central heating

- Built in closet organizers

- Stainless Steel washer/dryer in unit

- Additional storage closet

- EV Level 2 charger in Carport

- Balcony

- Community pool & play area



Looking for 12-month or longer lease.

Landlord pays water & garbage.



- Rental insurance with liability coverage required by move-in

- No pets

- No smoking property

- Credit, Income, and Rental History verification required



