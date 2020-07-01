2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1

Amenities
Renovated 2bed/1bath in Palo Alto near 101 & Oregon Expy - Lovely 2bed/1bath condominium available for immediate rent.
Convenient location to anywhere in Bay Area.
Walking distance to Greer Park.
Top area schools - Palo Verde Elementary, Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle, Palo Alto High.
- Renovated first floor condominium
- Water Resistant LV Flooring
- Updated kitchen with Granite countertops & Stainless Steel appliances
- Remodeled bathroom
- Central heating
- Built in closet organizers
- Stainless Steel washer/dryer in unit
- Additional storage closet
- EV Level 2 charger in Carport
- Balcony
- Community pool & play area
Looking for 12-month or longer lease.
Landlord pays water & garbage.
- Rental insurance with liability coverage required by move-in
- No pets
- No smoking property
- Credit, Income, and Rental History verification required
(RLNE5899830)