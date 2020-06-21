Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool

124 Lois Lane Available 07/15/20 Wonderfully Remodeled 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Desirable Duveneck - Wonderfully remodeled four bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home on a quiet, tree-lined street in highly desirable N. Palo Alto neighborhood

Updated kitchen opens to a spacious family room with fireplace and has doors opening to backyard, perfect for outdoor entertaining!

Separate dining room

Hardwood floors throughout

Spacious master bedroom

Single story home with abundant windows and skylights, providing tons of natural light

Walking distance to Duveneck Elementary School, Rinconada Library, Park, and Pool!

*to be rented unfurnished*

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS

For showings, contact Joann Weber or Tim Foy at Midtown Realty, Inc. #01900986



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5834989)