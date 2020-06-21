All apartments in Palo Alto
124 Lois Lane

124 Lois Lane · (650) 321-1596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 Lois Lane, Palo Alto, CA 94303
Duveneck - St. Francis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 124 Lois Lane · Avail. Jul 15

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2353 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
124 Lois Lane Available 07/15/20 Wonderfully Remodeled 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Desirable Duveneck - Wonderfully remodeled four bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home on a quiet, tree-lined street in highly desirable N. Palo Alto neighborhood
Updated kitchen opens to a spacious family room with fireplace and has doors opening to backyard, perfect for outdoor entertaining!
Separate dining room
Hardwood floors throughout
Spacious master bedroom
Single story home with abundant windows and skylights, providing tons of natural light
Walking distance to Duveneck Elementary School, Rinconada Library, Park, and Pool!
*to be rented unfurnished*
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS
For showings, contact Joann Weber or Tim Foy at Midtown Realty, Inc. #01900986

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Lois Lane have any available units?
124 Lois Lane has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Lois Lane have?
Some of 124 Lois Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Lois Lane currently offering any rent specials?
124 Lois Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Lois Lane pet-friendly?
No, 124 Lois Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 124 Lois Lane offer parking?
No, 124 Lois Lane does not offer parking.
Does 124 Lois Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Lois Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Lois Lane have a pool?
Yes, 124 Lois Lane has a pool.
Does 124 Lois Lane have accessible units?
No, 124 Lois Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Lois Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Lois Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
