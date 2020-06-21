Amenities
124 Lois Lane Available 07/15/20 Wonderfully Remodeled 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Desirable Duveneck - Wonderfully remodeled four bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home on a quiet, tree-lined street in highly desirable N. Palo Alto neighborhood
Updated kitchen opens to a spacious family room with fireplace and has doors opening to backyard, perfect for outdoor entertaining!
Separate dining room
Hardwood floors throughout
Spacious master bedroom
Single story home with abundant windows and skylights, providing tons of natural light
Walking distance to Duveneck Elementary School, Rinconada Library, Park, and Pool!
*to be rented unfurnished*
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS
For showings, contact Joann Weber or Tim Foy at Midtown Realty, Inc. #01900986
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5834989)