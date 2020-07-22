Apartment List
8 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Yucca Valley, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Yucca Valley should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you a... Read Guide >

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
57312 Buena Suerte
57312 Buena Suerte Road, Yucca Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2175 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED WITH AMAZING VIEW!!! - Welcome! Perched on a hill, wake up to endless and enchanting views. Every artsy corner of this fully furnished 4 bedroom/ 2.

1 of 19

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
56547 Navajo Trail
56547 Navajo Trail, Yucca Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1451 sqft
56547 Navajo Trail Available 04/20/20 Spacious 2-Bedroom on Corner Lot - Super sweet two bedroom one bath with all new paint and flooring! With the pine trees, brick and dark green trim, it almost feels like you're in Big Bear! Home is located on a
Results within 5 miles of Yucca Valley

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
51735 St James Place
51735 St. James Pl, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2004 sqft
Spanish mid century House with Astonishing Views. - Stylish and modern Spanish mid century house. Over 2,000’ floor plan. This property is unfurnished.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
61559 Desert Air #A
61559 Desert Air Road, Joshua Tree, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
940 sqft
Walking Distance To Downtown Joshua Tree - 2bd/2ba 940 Sq. Ft. Apartment, Carpet & Tile Flooring, Central Heating & A/C, Dishwasher, Stove, Washer & Dryer, 2-Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Pets OK Upon Owner Approval. Available Now.
Results within 10 miles of Yucca Valley

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9925 Mesquite Ave.
9925 Mesquite Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2000 sqft
NEW BUILD IN Desert Hot Springs by 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home! Be the First to Live here! - NEW BUILD COMING SOON JULY 15TH-August 1st, 2020 This is a Amazing new build with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1633 Pyle Rd.
1633 Lyle Road, Morongo Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1633 Pyle Rd. Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon - Copperopolis Ranch Home Newly Remodeled in "Cowboy Country".

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Desert Hot Springs
66618 Acoma Ave. #1
66618 Acoma Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
814 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom, 2 bath - Cute 1 bedroom, 2 bath, perfect roommate setup. Large bedroom with bath and large living area with bath and nice size kitchen. Tenant pays electric only, Landlord pays water, trash & gas.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Yucca Valley, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Yucca Valley should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Yucca Valley may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Yucca Valley. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

