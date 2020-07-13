/
pet friendly apartments
33 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in La Quinta, CA
6 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
53775 Eisenhower Drive
53775 Eisenhower Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1428 sqft
Complete interior renovation. This home has been refinished including new floors, paint, kitchen and new stainless steel appliances. This home features a private pool and covered patio. Trash included and pets are ok upon approval.
1 Unit Available
Esplanade
43880 Bordeaux Drive
43880 Bordeaux Drive, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2540 sqft
Completely remodeled light bright contemporary style .Amazing pool home with 4 bedrooms plus a large office. Beautiful ceramic wood tile installed throughout. Updated kitchen! Great mountain views!Pet friendly!
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
52040 Avenida Alvarado
52040 Avenida Alvarado, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1446 sqft
Beautiful remodeled property - home that feels brand new! Many custom finishes throughout and accented with a pool and entertainment patio, unobstructed mountain views. Large kitchen and granite counters and pantry.
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
53265 Avenida Obregon
53265 Avenida Obregon, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1537 sqft
Beautiful La Quinta Cove Home for Rent! This property is on a cornet lot features well-maintained landscaping. This is a 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with 1,537 sq. ft of living space. Property includes; washer, dryer, refrigerator and microwave.
1 Unit Available
55121 Summer Lynn Court
55121 Summer Lynn Ct, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
3217 sqft
Furnished Vacation Rental available weekly & monthly. Rates / Price vary by Season & Holiday & Length. Welcome to your desert oasis getaway, a stunning recently built PGA West home located at the Greg Norman golf course.
1 Unit Available
PGA West
55285 Tanglewood
55285 Tanglewood, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1525 sqft
Beautiful condominium located within the prestigious PGA West Palmer gate entrance in La Quinta. Amazing mountain, lake and pool views from the upstairs patio with BBQ and outside dining.
Results within 1 mile of La Quinta
1 Unit Available
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
79830 Ryan Way
79830 Ryan Way, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
3146 sqft
You don't want to miss this sprawling pool house on a golf course! Enjoy your enormous patio over looking the greens, or glide through the house to the back yard private pool and spa! Tile floors, huge open and updated kitchen with sitting nook,
1 Unit Available
78650 Avenue 42
78650 42nd Avenue, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate 1 BR lower level unit, freshly painted overlooking pool and spa. Updated cabinetry, stainless appliances, plenty of storage with breakfast bar and eating area. Spacious Bedroom with walk in closet. Full Bath. Private laundry in unit.
Results within 5 miles of La Quinta
18 Units Available
Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Golfers paradise in the heart of the desert. Ready access to I-10. Units have energy efficient windows and lighting, nine-foot ceilings and built-in computer desks. In-unit W/D. Club room, resort-style pool area, pet friendly.
6 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,332
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
887 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.
1 Unit Available
225 Paseo Gregario
225 Paseo Gregario, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1270 sqft
This Beautiful furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in The Spanish Walk community is the perfect place to call home! This end-unit condo features include tile flooring throughout common areas, great room, dining area and kitchen.
1 Unit Available
19 Ensenada Lane
19 Ensenada Lane, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1992 sqft
Amazing, Upgraded 3B/3b, approx. 2,000 sq. ft. Beautiful Panoramic Mountain Views to the South and the West. Incrediblle entertaining yard that over looks a green belt which allows unobstructed Mountain Views.
1 Unit Available
81441 Avenida Gonzalez
81441 Avenida Gonzalez, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2351 sqft
This move in ready 4 bedroom 3 bath home offers over 2300 square ft of living space. This home has an open concept , Kitchen and Dining area are both open to the living area. Master bedroom features a walk in closet and large bathroom.
1 Unit Available
South Palm Desert
74217 Fairway Drive
74217 Fairway Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
Adorable South Palm Desert charmer! 3 bedroom/2 Bath open floor concept. All living room windows expose a gorgeous view of a backyard oasis, complete with a Spanish water fountain. Newer A/C and pool equipment.
1 Unit Available
Desert Horizons
44850 Oro Grande Circle
44850 Oro Grande Circle, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2813 sqft
Spectacular seasonal lease in prestigious Desert Horizons Country Club. Making memories on vacation will be easy in this turnkey home that was remodeled in first class fashion.
1 Unit Available
South Palm Desert
74225 Candlewood Street
74225 Candlewood Street, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
74225 Candlewood Street Available 07/20/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 Unit Available
Shadow Hills
83395 Long Cove Drive
83395 Long Cove Drive, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
2035 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Location Location Location! This spacious beautiful home is a 4 bed/3 bath located in the gated community of Shadow Hills in Indio. Light and bright kitchen is open to the family room.
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78201 Bovee Circle
78201 Bovee Circle, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1632 sqft
On a corner lot with peek-a-boo view of the mountains. Great courtyard and backyard with extended patio, fruit trees and furniture with swing. Cayman model with designer paint on walls, upgraded tile and appliances.
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78988 Alliance Way
78988 Alliance Way, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2907 sqft
New lease opportunity ready for the 2020/2021 season. This beautiful 3BD/3BA home is nestled inside Sun City Palm Desert. Inside you'll find over 2900 sqft of living space that has been meticulously maintained.
1 Unit Available
Sun City Shadow Hills
81648 Avenida De Baile
81648 Avenida De Baile, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1295 sqft
2 bed - 2 Bath Home in Sun City Shadow Hills, a 55+ Community! Granite kitchen with breakfast bar. There is a dining area and an open great room. The master bedroom is large with room for seating area or desk.
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78945 Champagne Lane
78945 Champagne Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1128 sqft
Tastefully furnished Hummel model ready for long term lease. Just bring your clothes! Home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
74530 Moss Rose Drive
74530 Moss Rose Drive, Palm Desert, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,699
2432 sqft
Location, Location Location! This lovely 3 bedroom + den (including separate casita), and 3 bathrooms in over 2400 sq. feet of living space is ready for an immediate long term lease.
1 Unit Available
74488 Tesla Drive
74488 Tesla Dr, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2467 sqft
100% Solar owned Palm Desert 3 bedroom plus den, 4 bathroom, custom pool/spa property for lease! Located in the gated community of Genesis this property was constructed in 2017.
