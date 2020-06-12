/
142 Furnished Apartments for rent in Indio, CA
Indian Palms Country Club
82564 Hughes Drive
82564 Huges Drive, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2264 sqft
Indian Palms Country Club. Turnkey Furnished 2 Bedrooms including a den that can be used as a bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathrooms. Formal Dining Room. Sits on a greenbelt with fantastic relaxing views of a stream, and a small lake.
Desert Trace
41343 Butler Court
41343 Butler Court, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2908 sqft
Long Term Furnished Rental for $2,950 per month or Seasonal Rental for $4,000 per month. Situated in the beautiful gated community of Desert Trace quickly accessible to shopping, dining, schools & parks and Interstate-10 Freeway.
Sun City Shadow Hills
39691 Camino Michanito
39691 Camino Michanito, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1512 sqft
Welcome to beautiful Del Webb Sun City Shadow Hills. This seasonal retreat has it all. Highly upgraded with open floor plan and turnkey furnished for your comfort and enjoyment.
Indian Palms Country Club
48590 Hepburn Drive
48590 Hepburn Drive, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3530 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPT, OCT, NOV, DEC 2020 JAN, FEB, MARCH, APRIL 2021. RV PARKING ! Enjoy a resort lifestyle in this fully furnished custom home positioned on the 7th fairway of the Royal course.
Indian Palms Country Club
82642 Sky View Lane
82642 Sky View Lane, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2005 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom plus den and 2 3/4 baths at Royal Vista in the guard-gated community of Indian Palms Country Club.
Indian Palms Country Club
49742 Wayne Street
49742 Wayne Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2112 sqft
Seasonal Vacational Rental...Beautiful home in Indian Palms CC on the golf course. Large master bedroom and master bath. Granite counters throughout home with tile floors in living room.
51899 Le Grand Court
51899 Le Grand Ct, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1622 sqft
Seasonal Rental Available Starting November 1, 2020. December - May $5,000 per month. Newly Constructed TURNKEY FURNISHED Affirm Model (2BR/2BA + Den/Office | 1,622 Sq. Ft.
80193 Royal Birkdale Drive
80193 Royal Birkdale Drive, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1707 sqft
Heritage Palms CC - 55+ community -Available for Jan. Feb. March, April for $3000 ( 6 month rental minimum per HOA)mo. Also available 12 month lease for $2000 month.
82674 Summerwind Court
82674 Summerwind Ct, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1937 sqft
Designer Furnished 'Refresh' Model Featuring nearly 2, 000 Sq. Ft. with 2BR/2BA+Den & Office/Smart Space...This is a SHOW STOPPER.
45144 Big Canyon Street
45144 Big Canyon Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1981 sqft
Available after July 5, 2020 for long term rental of 6 or more months. This decorator-furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is sure to be in high demand. You'll feel right at home in this inviting home.
Indian Palms Country Club
49580 Wayne Street
49580 Wayne Street, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2112 sqft
Indian Palms CC First time on the market for a season rental. This pristine 4 bedroom home with a private attached Casita. Home has 3 bedrooms in the home and the 4th is the Casita with a private entrance.
Sun City Shadow Hills
81968 Avenida Bienvenida
81968 Avenida Bienvenida, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1488 sqft
Indio Sun City Shadow Hills - Serrente Model - Turnkey Furnished - ANNUAL LEASE term. This attractive 2 bedrm 2 bath home features a Great Room with large flat screen TV, Den, Beautiful Kitchen w/granite slab counters, G.E.
Indian Palms Country Club
49577 Lewis Road
49577 Lewis Road, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1853 sqft
Indian Palms CC- Turnkey furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, sits on a beautiful lot with views of a greenbelt featuring waterfalls and ponds and stream. Enter through the gated court yard with a patio table and chairs with a fountain.
Sun City Shadow Hills
81194 Avenida Sombra
81194 Avenida Sombra, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
2446 sqft
Sun City Shadow Hills! Dorado model ( 2 bedroom, 2 bath, den and powder room.) Wonderful view property sitting high and overlooking the 'green play'! Highly upgraded with granite counters, stainless appliances, and gorgeous cabinetry.
Sun City Shadow Hills
80257 Avenida Linda Vista
80257 Avenida Linda Vista, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1463 sqft
Welcome to the Desert lifestyle at Sun City Shadow Hills. Lease this turnkey property and enjoy all the amenities that this over 55 community has to offer.
Sun City Shadow Hills
39891 Corte Velado
39891 Corte Velado, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1432 sqft
Indio - Sun City Shadow Hills - Reduced for Spring/Summer months! Seasonal Rental turnkey furnished. Montoya model featuring a spacious great room with flat screen TV. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large dining area.
The Bridge At Jefferson
80076 Bridgeport Drive
80076 Bridgeport Drive, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2746 sqft
If you are looking for a Get Away Home that you can enjoy without paying huge monthly seasonal rents.....Look no further!!! This Lease is AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!! The Monthly Lease amount has been REDUCED to $3900 per month.
Sun City Shadow Hills
81193 Camino Lampazos
81193 Camino Lampazos, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2023 sqft
Long term furnished lease opportunity in Sun City Shadow Hills. 55 + Active adult community. Overlooking the Sun City Shadow Hills North Golf Course this haven floor plan is open and spacious. 3 Bedroom 2 bath home.
Sun City Shadow Hills
81657 Avenida De Baile
81657 Avenida De Baile, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1257 sqft
Home is beautifully furnished with some new appliances. South facing extended patio with colorful plantings and and trees. A great space in which to live, relax and enjoy all the amazing desert offers.
Indian Palms Country Club
49708 Pacino Street
49708 Pacino Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2079 sqft
Beautiful FULLY Furnished Indian Palms Country Club Home. This home offers a great open floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus den and 2 full baths, Chefs kitchen with long island bar, living room with a cozy fireplace and a large size dining room.
Indian Palms Country Club
82698 Odlum Dr
82698 Odlum Drive, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1833 sqft
Fully Furnished Private Pool and Spa Covered Patio Outdoor Fireplace and Dining Direct Golf Course Access Updated Kitchen Designated Laundry Room Full Master Bath and Soaker Tub Gated Community with 24 hour Security Call Marc directly@3109860768
Indian Palms Country Club
82390 Grant Dr
82390 Grant Drive, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1507 sqft
The entire home was remodeled from top to bottom inside. Opening walls in the all white kitchen and living room with the intention of giving a massive open-concept space upon entry. The focal point being a floor to ceiling stone-faced fireplace.
83345 Lonesome Dove Road
83345 Lonesome Dove Road, Indio, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,999
3147 sqft
5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom FULLY FURNISHED Turnkey rental! A second home in the same community is available for a combined 2 home, 10 bedroom rental. There are TV's in every room, a custom pool table, and new pool patio furniture.
Indian Palms Country Club
49409 Eisenhower Drive
49409 Eisenhower Drive, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1168 sqft
LEASED 12/1/19 - 2/29/20 **Delightful, inviting condo has vaulted ceilings in living room & both bedrooms which enhance the feeling of spaciousness. Offered TURNKEY FURNISHED. Nicely decorated.
