Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM
150 Furnished Apartments for rent in Indian Wells, CA
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
45448 Reina Court
45448 Reina Court, Indian Wells, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,700
2000 sqft
Private home in Indian Wells, includes a private tennis court and 82 ft long pool. Very unique property with amazing amenities. Fruit trees, expansive backyard, views of Mt. Eisenhower.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
45878 Algonquin Circle
45878 Algonquin Circle, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2399 sqft
Summer rate advertised is available now. Nov thru Dec. 25 2020 is $6k and after Apr 15, 2020. Relax in Indian Wells this season. Close to El Paseo all the shopping and restaurants you could want. Stunning location in Dorado Villas.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
46568 Arapahoe
46568 Arapahoe, Indian Wells, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1446 sqft
Available June 1st to October 31, 2019 for $1795/mo. November & December $3100/mo. January rent is $3400/mo. Rented for February thru June 2020. Nicely furnished 2 BD/2BA home located in Mountain Cove gated community.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
45590 Appian Way
45590 Appian Way, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3217 sqft
Beautiful designer furnished Ministrelli semi-custom home with spectacular triple fairway and south mountain views has 3 Beds, 3.5 Baths includes spacious guest casita.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
74923 Live Oak Street
74923 Live Oak Street, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2674 sqft
Annual Lease. includes Indian Wells Resident Card for Discount Golf. Partially furnished home located in the gated community of Colony Cove. With over 2,600 Sq ft, 3 Bedrooms PLUS Office, Salt Water Pool with Spa and Outdoor Living.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Desert Horizons
1 Unit Available
75577 Desert Horizons Drive
75577 Desert Horizons Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2413 sqft
Available for the 2021 Season. Beautiful South Mountain & Fairway views! Enter through your gated courtyard into this lovely Furnished home which offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
75480 Painted Desert Drive
75480 Painted Desert Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2217 sqft
Contact listing agent at Scott Thompson at 661-373-5636 to schedule a showing. We welcome you to enjoy this fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, desert sanctuary, with a spacious kitchen, nestled in the heart of Indian Wells.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Wells
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
1 Unit Available
52420 Avenida Juarez
52420 Avenida Juarez, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1424 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home that feels brand new! Many custom finishes throughout and accented with a pool/spa and private patio, and unobstructed mountain views. Ready for entertaining. Nestled in La Quinta Cove. Property is available furnished.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
49043 Mariposa Dr
49043 Mariposa Drive, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1314 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL - 30 DAY Minimum!!! Beautifully remodeled Courtyard Villa in Ironwood Country Club with 2 bedrooms on the main level plus a loft. Professionally remodeled by gifted designer with major upgrades and new furniture.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
77355 New Mexico Drive
77355 New Mexico Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1818 sqft
Available 10/1/19 to 4/30/20 This home is a perfect Vacation rental 3 bedrooms and 3 baths makes a bathroom for all. Beautifully furnished with a southwest exposure and mountain views.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
78489 Magenta Drive
78489 Magenta Drive, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
763 sqft
Golfer's Paradise- well even if you are not a Golfer, you will sure love the views! Perched high above course and water feature with western and northern Mountain Views.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Oasis Country Club
1 Unit Available
42207 Omar Place
42207 Omar Place, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1139 sqft
Gorgeous,upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 7th fairway of the Oasis Country Club. Breathtaking, panoramic, mountain, lake and golf course views.
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
73735 Jasmine Place
73735 Jasmine Place, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2917 sqft
What a view! What do they say Location Location Location and here it is. The moment you open the door to this special home all you see is the view! But look closer and here is what you will find.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Oasis Country Club
1 Unit Available
76915 Turendot Street
76915 Turendot Street, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1350 sqft
BOOKED Jan 1, 2020 - March 31, 2020. Available all other dates. $3900/ Month Lease rate.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
43376 Cook Street
43376 Cook Street, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
947 sqft
This turnkey furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath rental is located in charming Palm Lake, this coveted East-facing single-level condo (with no one above) has been totally remodeled and is move-in ready.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
78085 Cobalt Court
78085 Cobalt Court, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
763 sqft
Stunning fairway views from this Palm Royale Charmer! This one bedroom one bath lower level condo offers fresh paint, new flooring, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and a great floor plan! Located close to the community pool and spa enjoy all
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
48846 Mescal Lane
48846 Mescal Lane, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1735 sqft
Enjoy a spectacular large two bedroom + den with mountain views. The oversized patio with BBQ overlooks The Reserve Golf Club to the southeast. Tile floors, new carpeting in Master and ceiling fans throughout.
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Oasis Country Club
1 Unit Available
76812 Morocco Road Road
76812 Morocco Road, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1704 sqft
Upgraded condo in Oasis Country Club! The owners of this gem left no stone unturned. Recently remodeled and decorated beautifully. Furnished and completely stocked so all you need to bring is your toothbrush. Backs up to the twelfth tee.
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
1 Unit Available
606 Mesa Grande Drive
606 Mesa Grande Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2430 sqft
Popular Open Great Room Floor Plan with private POOL/SPA located on an elevated lot with Beautiful Fairway, Lake & Mountain VIEWS. Highly Desirable 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Bougainvillea 1 Home with Dining, Kitchen & Family Rooms open plan.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Shadow Mountain Golf Estates
1 Unit Available
46375 Ryway Place
46375 Ryway Place, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1606 sqft
Have May Open through the rest of the year. $3500 rate from January through March. Less then a half a mile from El Paseo on the Golf Course with private community pool and spa. Furnished nicely makes this unit a great Vacation spot.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
50018 Calle Oaxaca
50018 Calle Oaxaca, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1922 sqft
$6,000 October-April and $5,000 May-September. This Santa Fe Home is pure elegance through and through.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43670 Calle Las Brisas
43670 Calle Las Brisas West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1612 sqft
Fabulous 3 bedroom and 2 bath. Fully furnished and ready to move in. Great starter home. Close to one of the 5 pools and club house in this peaceful and tranquil community.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
1 Unit Available
740 Hawk Hill
740 Hawk Hill Trail, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2430 sqft
3 BR 3.5 BA Single Family Home on the Golf Course in Beauutiful Indian Ridge CC. Popular Bougainvillea 1 Great Room Open Floor Plan. The Kitchen is open to the Family Room with Fireplace. Large Screen TV, Built-ins and Wet Bar.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
78855 La Palma Drive
78855 La Palma Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1659 sqft
Beautiful renovated home with a family size pool/spa (or great for entertaining) with a new RETREAT backing into the pool for your great delight! Furnished (negotiable)Highly in demand North La Quinta Highlands/Acacia area! Electric is with IID
