Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:38 AM

152 Furnished Apartments for rent in La Quinta, CA

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
50610 Santa Rosa Plaza
50610 Santa Rosa Plaza, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
682 sqft
A Downstairs Condo, one bedroom, one bath condo with a full kitchen including all major appliances. The living room has a sleeper sofa, flat screen TV and opens to a front patio with outdoor seating.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
1 Unit Available
52420 Avenida Juarez
52420 Avenida Juarez, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1424 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home that feels brand new! Many custom finishes throughout and accented with a pool/spa and private patio, and unobstructed mountain views. Ready for entertaining. Nestled in La Quinta Cove. Property is available furnished.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palmilla
1 Unit Available
79975 De Sol A Sol
79975 Del Sol a Sol, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
3278 sqft
Look no further !!12 month ($4300) or season ($8200). Beautiful award winning lake community.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
78489 Magenta Drive
78489 Magenta Drive, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
763 sqft
Golfer's Paradise- well even if you are not a Golfer, you will sure love the views! Perched high above course and water feature with western and northern Mountain Views.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
PGA West
1 Unit Available
80499 Pebble Beach
80499 Pebble Beach, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2272 sqft
Marketing Remarks: Fantastic legend 10 unit on the 3rd fairway Stadium course with beautiful mountain views.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
PGA West
1 Unit Available
54892 Riviera
54892 Riviera, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1627 sqft
Available Monthly from May 1, 2020 - Dec 31, 2020 - Furnished. Beautiful 3 bedroom Condo on the famed PGA Palmer course at PGA West. Across street from large pool and spa. Beautiful mountain views. Immaculate, light and bright.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
PGA West
1 Unit Available
55440 Laurel Valley
55440 Laurel Valley, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2129 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED CONDO ready for long term 12 month lease at PGA West. 2129 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Lovely open concept condo on 2nd level with 2 car detached garage. Hop and skip to sparkling pool and spa.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
PGA West
1 Unit Available
81165 Golf View Drive
81165 Golf View Drive, La Quinta, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
3698 sqft
Jan - April 2021 This amazing 5 bedroom (3698 sq ft) home is an entertainers delight and comes fully furnished. Located on the 14th fairway of the famed Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West.

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
80800 Vista Bonita Trail
80800 Vista Bonita Trail, La Quinta, CA
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
9200 sqft
Amazing estate on nearly two acres at La Quinta Polo Estates! Six bedrooms, seven and a half baths, including guest house. Approx. 9,200 sq. ft. on 1.99 acres. Featuring gated entry to towering portico and elegant formal entry hall.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palmilla
1 Unit Available
50385 Via Amante
50385 Via Amante, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2894 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED Vacation Rental Available Dec 1 , 2019 - Feb 15,2020. And again, Available April 1 2020 onward.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
78085 Cobalt Court
78085 Cobalt Court, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
763 sqft
Stunning fairway views from this Palm Royale Charmer! This one bedroom one bath lower level condo offers fresh paint, new flooring, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and a great floor plan! Located close to the community pool and spa enjoy all

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
80290 Via Valerosa
80290 Via Valerosa, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2811 sqft
Great location within the walls of the guard-gated community of Mountain View Country Club. This exclusive lot features expansive southwestern mountain views, along with a private pool & spa.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
PGA West
1 Unit Available
55431 Southern Hills
55431 Southern Hill, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,100
2846 sqft
Panoramic Mountain view,tastefully furnished 3BD,3BA home.24 hours guard gated community .This fabulous location with Santa Rosa Mountains, double fairway & sunset views.private entry gate that opens to a large enclosed side yard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
57863 Cantata Drive
57863 Cantata Drive, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,900
3001 sqft
Furnished 4/3.5 in Piazza Serena across Andalusia. This house located in the beautiful, private, gated community of Piazza Serena. 4 Bedrooms, 3.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Puerta Azul
1 Unit Available
80937 Via Puerta Azul
80937 Via Puerta Azul, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1560 sqft
Turnkey Furnished, Great La Quinta location, gated, single level, open vaultedgreat room with gas fireplace, dining area, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, pantry etc.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
51533 Via Sorrento
51533 Via Sorrento, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2975 sqft
Panoramic West mountain views across greenbelts and two fairways with awesome sunsets. This exceptional Belize is offered furnished with designer furnishings and shows like a model home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Rancho La Quinta
1 Unit Available
48285 Casita Drive
48285 Casita Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2138 sqft
The home has beautiful view of the mountains and the resort. The kitchen has been totally redone and is a gourmet chef's dream, including a Wolf range. The kitchen great room and dining room all take in the view.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
1 Unit Available
51690 Avenida Mendoza
51690 Avenida Mendoza, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1843 sqft
Turnkey furnished three bedroom, two bath Santa Fe home. This home offers private courtyard with spectacular views of the Santa Rosa mountains, spa, firepit and BBQ.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
50018 Calle Oaxaca
50018 Calle Oaxaca, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1922 sqft
$6,000 October-April and $5,000 May-September. This Santa Fe Home is pure elegance through and through.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Norman Course
1 Unit Available
55335 Medallist Drive
55335 Medallist Drive, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3980 sqft
A luxurious comfortable furnished home in beautiful Greg Norman Estates. Nearly 4000 square feet on lot size of over 20,000 square feet professionally furnished for comfort and beauty.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
1 Unit Available
54052 Avenida Martinez
54052 Avenida Martinez, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1849 sqft
Home has been leased thru 12/31/2020, Available after. Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Santa Fe home that is fully furnished! Turn key with stylish furnishings and an open floor plan. Pool and spa with unbelievable views all around.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
PGA West
1 Unit Available
80913 Spanish Bay
80913 Spanish Bay, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2973 sqft
'Ready for a La Quinta Desert Getaway? Rent out this Beautiful PGA West home with breathtaking southern panoramic views overlooking the Niklaus Tournament Golf Course.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
1 Unit Available
53815 Avenida Alvarado
53815 Avenida Alvarado, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This cute as a button rental is located at the foot of the Santa Rosa Mountains in the La Quinta Cove. Open and Spacious floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fully furnished with a complete decorators touch.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
78700 Maracas Court
78700 Maracas Court, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1804 sqft
Fully furnished home ready to lease in beautiful La Quinta! Located on a cul de sac in the center of the desirable Parc La Quinta subdivision.

