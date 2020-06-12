/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
152 Furnished Apartments for rent in La Quinta, CA
50610 Santa Rosa Plaza
50610 Santa Rosa Plaza, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
682 sqft
A Downstairs Condo, one bedroom, one bath condo with a full kitchen including all major appliances. The living room has a sleeper sofa, flat screen TV and opens to a front patio with outdoor seating.
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
52420 Avenida Juarez
52420 Avenida Juarez, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1424 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home that feels brand new! Many custom finishes throughout and accented with a pool/spa and private patio, and unobstructed mountain views. Ready for entertaining. Nestled in La Quinta Cove. Property is available furnished.
Palmilla
79975 De Sol A Sol
79975 Del Sol a Sol, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
3278 sqft
Look no further !!12 month ($4300) or season ($8200). Beautiful award winning lake community.
78489 Magenta Drive
78489 Magenta Drive, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
763 sqft
Golfer's Paradise- well even if you are not a Golfer, you will sure love the views! Perched high above course and water feature with western and northern Mountain Views.
PGA West
80499 Pebble Beach
80499 Pebble Beach, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2272 sqft
Marketing Remarks: Fantastic legend 10 unit on the 3rd fairway Stadium course with beautiful mountain views.
PGA West
54892 Riviera
54892 Riviera, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1627 sqft
Available Monthly from May 1, 2020 - Dec 31, 2020 - Furnished. Beautiful 3 bedroom Condo on the famed PGA Palmer course at PGA West. Across street from large pool and spa. Beautiful mountain views. Immaculate, light and bright.
PGA West
55440 Laurel Valley
55440 Laurel Valley, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2129 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED CONDO ready for long term 12 month lease at PGA West. 2129 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Lovely open concept condo on 2nd level with 2 car detached garage. Hop and skip to sparkling pool and spa.
PGA West
81165 Golf View Drive
81165 Golf View Drive, La Quinta, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
3698 sqft
Jan - April 2021 This amazing 5 bedroom (3698 sq ft) home is an entertainers delight and comes fully furnished. Located on the 14th fairway of the famed Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West.
80800 Vista Bonita Trail
80800 Vista Bonita Trail, La Quinta, CA
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
9200 sqft
Amazing estate on nearly two acres at La Quinta Polo Estates! Six bedrooms, seven and a half baths, including guest house. Approx. 9,200 sq. ft. on 1.99 acres. Featuring gated entry to towering portico and elegant formal entry hall.
Palmilla
50385 Via Amante
50385 Via Amante, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2894 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED Vacation Rental Available Dec 1 , 2019 - Feb 15,2020. And again, Available April 1 2020 onward.
78085 Cobalt Court
78085 Cobalt Court, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
763 sqft
Stunning fairway views from this Palm Royale Charmer! This one bedroom one bath lower level condo offers fresh paint, new flooring, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and a great floor plan! Located close to the community pool and spa enjoy all
Mountain View Country Club
80290 Via Valerosa
80290 Via Valerosa, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2811 sqft
Great location within the walls of the guard-gated community of Mountain View Country Club. This exclusive lot features expansive southwestern mountain views, along with a private pool & spa.
PGA West
55431 Southern Hills
55431 Southern Hill, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,100
2846 sqft
Panoramic Mountain view,tastefully furnished 3BD,3BA home.24 hours guard gated community .This fabulous location with Santa Rosa Mountains, double fairway & sunset views.private entry gate that opens to a large enclosed side yard.
57863 Cantata Drive
57863 Cantata Drive, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,900
3001 sqft
Furnished 4/3.5 in Piazza Serena across Andalusia. This house located in the beautiful, private, gated community of Piazza Serena. 4 Bedrooms, 3.
Puerta Azul
80937 Via Puerta Azul
80937 Via Puerta Azul, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1560 sqft
Turnkey Furnished, Great La Quinta location, gated, single level, open vaultedgreat room with gas fireplace, dining area, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, pantry etc.
Mountain View Country Club
51533 Via Sorrento
51533 Via Sorrento, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2975 sqft
Panoramic West mountain views across greenbelts and two fairways with awesome sunsets. This exceptional Belize is offered furnished with designer furnishings and shows like a model home.
Rancho La Quinta
48285 Casita Drive
48285 Casita Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2138 sqft
The home has beautiful view of the mountains and the resort. The kitchen has been totally redone and is a gourmet chef's dream, including a Wolf range. The kitchen great room and dining room all take in the view.
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
51690 Avenida Mendoza
51690 Avenida Mendoza, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1843 sqft
Turnkey furnished three bedroom, two bath Santa Fe home. This home offers private courtyard with spectacular views of the Santa Rosa mountains, spa, firepit and BBQ.
50018 Calle Oaxaca
50018 Calle Oaxaca, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1922 sqft
$6,000 October-April and $5,000 May-September. This Santa Fe Home is pure elegance through and through.
Norman Course
55335 Medallist Drive
55335 Medallist Drive, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3980 sqft
A luxurious comfortable furnished home in beautiful Greg Norman Estates. Nearly 4000 square feet on lot size of over 20,000 square feet professionally furnished for comfort and beauty.
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
54052 Avenida Martinez
54052 Avenida Martinez, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1849 sqft
Home has been leased thru 12/31/2020, Available after. Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Santa Fe home that is fully furnished! Turn key with stylish furnishings and an open floor plan. Pool and spa with unbelievable views all around.
PGA West
80913 Spanish Bay
80913 Spanish Bay, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2973 sqft
'Ready for a La Quinta Desert Getaway? Rent out this Beautiful PGA West home with breathtaking southern panoramic views overlooking the Niklaus Tournament Golf Course.
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
53815 Avenida Alvarado
53815 Avenida Alvarado, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This cute as a button rental is located at the foot of the Santa Rosa Mountains in the La Quinta Cove. Open and Spacious floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fully furnished with a complete decorators touch.
78700 Maracas Court
78700 Maracas Court, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1804 sqft
Fully furnished home ready to lease in beautiful La Quinta! Located on a cul de sac in the center of the desirable Parc La Quinta subdivision.
