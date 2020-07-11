/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:19 PM
272 Apartments for rent in Indio, CA with pool
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Indian Palms Country Club
49708 Pacino Street
49708 Pacino Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2079 sqft
Beautiful FULLY Furnished Indian Palms Country Club Home. This home offers a great open floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus den and 2 full baths, Chefs kitchen with long island bar, living room with a cozy fireplace and a large size dining room.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
51899 Le Grand Court
51899 Le Grand Ct, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1622 sqft
Seasonal Rental Available Starting November 1, 2020. December - May $5,000 per month. Newly Constructed TURNKEY FURNISHED Affirm Model (2BR/2BA + Den/Office | 1,622 Sq. Ft.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Indian Palms Country Club
49549 Lewis Road
49549 Lewis Road, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1853 sqft
Indian Palms CC-Home sits on one of the best sites in this community. On the greenbelt featuring waterfalls and ponds and a stream.
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Shadow Hills
80257 Avenida Linda Vista
80257 Avenida Linda Vista, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1463 sqft
Welcome to the Desert lifestyle at Sun City Shadow Hills. Lease this turnkey property and enjoy all the amenities that this over 55 community has to offer.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Shadow Hills
39891 Corte Velado
39891 Corte Velado, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1432 sqft
Indio - Sun City Shadow Hills - Available for the 2021 winter season. Reduced rate available for the Summer months! Seasonal Rental turnkey furnished. Montoya model featuring a spacious great room with flat screen TV.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Indian Palms Country Club
82745 Odlum Drive
82745 Odlum Drive, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2005 sqft
This Beautiful Rental is centrally located in the Gated community of Indian Palms Country Club. The home has 3 Bedrooms 3 baths .
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Quail Lakes
48255 Monroe Street
48255 Monroe Street, Indio, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
716 sqft
LEASED 12/10/19-4/5/20 **Charming (2) story Loft Model condo...sleeping area is upstairs with full bath + dressing area & (2) closets. There is a 1/2 bath downstairs. Galley kitchen has NEW dishwasher, newer gas stove & microwave.
1 of 72
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Desert River Estates
49556 Gila River Street
49556 Gila River Street, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3468 sqft
This fabulous home located behind the gates of the prestigious Desert River Estates has one of the most amazing back yard pool areas you will ever see. With nearly 3,500 square feet, this 4 bed, 3.5 bath home with office has it all.
1 of 89
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
49339 Constitution Drive
49339 Constitution Drive, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4588 sqft
This amazing home located behind the gates of Madison Estates has nearly 4,600 square feet of open living space and sits on over a half acre lot.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
84453 Passagio Lago Way
84453 Passagio Lago Way, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2680 sqft
Newly Built 4 Bedroom Home in Terra Lago! - Rare opportunity to rent a brand new 4 Bedroom in Vistas at Terra Lago. This home is Plan 2680 residence and offers 4 beds, 4.5 baths plus loft.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
84136 Avenue 44
84136 Avenue 44, Indio, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
550 sqft
2008 Park model exquisitely remodeled in 2019! Features both an enclosed California patio and a roofed exterior patio. Granite counter tops, high-end stainless steel sink, laminate floors throughout, furniture included. Large shed in back.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
82803 Spirit Mountain Drive
82803 Spirit Mountain Dr, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1437 sqft
(Booked January-March 2021. The home has an East facing backyard with Pool & Mountain Views! Located inside the gates of Trilogy at The Polo Club, this upgraded St. Tropez plan is designed to maximize indoor/outdoor living.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Shadow Hills
81968 Avenida Bienvenida
81968 Avenida Bienvenida, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1488 sqft
Indio Sun City Shadow Hills - Serrente Model - Turnkey Furnished - ANNUAL LEASE term available beginning Sept 25, 2020.
1 of 77
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Desert River Estates
49567 Escalante Street
49567 Escalante Street, Indio, CA
6 Bedrooms
$8,000
4056 sqft
Great backyard Oasis with a beautiful pool and spa and fire pit. Over 4000 sf on 1/2 acre 6 bedroom 4 bathrooms with a very open floor plan.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Desert River Estates
49700 Gila River Street
49700 Gila River Street, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3150 sqft
All other months available. Perfect desert family retreat. Fabulous 4 Bed plus office, 3.5 bath home. Oversized corner lot w/ 3200 sq. Ft. open great room floor plan w/large builtin media niche w/ beautiful fireplace.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
82877 Spirit Mountain Drive
82877 Spirit Mountain Drive, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2059 sqft
An open and inviting home situated in the 55+ (senior community) designated area at Trilogy at The Polo Club offering 2,059 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Formal dining space, open spacious kitchen and fireplace in great room.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
50715 Monterey Canyon Drive
50715 Monterey Canyon Dr, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1622 sqft
(Booked November 2020 - March 2021) This Newly Constructed Beautifully Furnished Turnkey Affirm model at Trilogy Polo Club is available now. The home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a den that is fully furnished as a third bedroom.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Indian Palms Country Club
51270 Charlbury Street
51270 Charlbury St, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2278 sqft
Welcome to this highly upgraded, turnkey, solar powered 2, 273 square foot Incantare model. Located in Trilogy at the Polo Club, the home features an attached Casita/Villa.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Indian Palms Country Club
82642 Sky View Lane
82642 Sky View Lane, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2005 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom plus den and 2 3/4 baths at Royal Vista in the guard-gated community of Indian Palms Country Club.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
80193 Royal Birkdale Drive
80193 Royal Birkdale Drive, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1707 sqft
Heritage Palms CC - 55+ community -Available for Jan. Feb. March, April for $3000 ( 6 month rental minimum per HOA)mo. Also available 12 month lease for $2000 month.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
84250 84250 Indio Springs Drive
84250 Indio Springs Drive, Indio, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
400 sqft
This rental is in a gated community 55 plus park and NO PETS . 1 bedroom,1 Bath, totality remodeled unit. Newer paint and wood like flooring, Newer A/C. Very nice newer front deck for relaxing. 2 Community Pools and Spa. Putting green.
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
The Bridge At Jefferson
80076 Bridgeport Drive
80076 Bridgeport Drive, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2746 sqft
THIS HOME HAS BEEN LEASED UNTIL APRIL 30th 2021. The Monthly Lease amount has been REDUCED to $3900 per month.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
The Bridge At Jefferson
48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place
48219 Newport Bridge Place, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2764 sqft
The Bridge at Jefferson, a highly desirable gated community, enjoy the beautifully landscaped private backyard, with saltwater pebble-finished pool & spa, w/waterfall and long covered patio, which is ideal for entertaining while you relax and take
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
80960 Gentle Breeze Drive
80960 Gentle Breeze Drive, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2888 sqft
Rented til April 1st! This spectacular home has 3 bedrooms and den which is made into a 4th bedroom with 2.5 bathrooms, tile & carpet flooring through out with a nice open floor plan. The high ceilings provide the openness & allow the natural light.
