/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:20 AM
58 Apartments for rent in Colton, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
9 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
9 Units Available
Cooley Ranch
Centrepointe
1401 E Santo Antonio Dr, Colton, CA
Studio
$1,129
328 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,336
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished and unfurnished units near I-215, dining and shopping. Loads of community amenities, including coffee bar, courtyard and gas room. Pool, hot tub, gym and sports courts. 24-hour maintenance.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Reche Canyon
2217 Cahuilla Street
2217 Cahuilla Street, Colton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1472 sqft
2217 Cahuilla Street Available 07/15/20 Clean and Spacious Condo - At 1475 sq ft this 2 bedroom 2 bath CONDO Located in the desirable Indian Knolls community, in a park like grounds.
Results within 5 miles of Colton
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
7 Units Available
Canyon Crest
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1320 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
27 Units Available
West Redlands
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
Studio
$1,410
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
University
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
University
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
74 Units Available
Sorano
12046 Clark Street, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1160 sqft
Sorano Apartments represents the ultimate expression of timeless Southern California living. This brand-new apartment community offers a world of simple sophistication, framed with endless, fascinating area activities.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Eastside
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,637
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,822
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,212
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
15 Units Available
University
Windwood
1120 W Linden St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
876 sqft
Variety of recently renovated floor plans in community near University Village. Private, gated entrance. Amenities feature clubhouse, game room, pool and pool table. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
Studio
$1,430
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
911 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
4 Units Available
Curtis
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
University
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,591
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Riverside
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,199
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1131 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ridgeline
1265 Kendall Dr 1124
1265 West Kendall Drive, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1124 Available 07/25/20 Lido Shandin Hills - Property Id: 311197 Condo at Shandin Hills! Rent by private owner. This spacious condo is close to Cal State San Bernardino. A short distance to freeway and close to shopping.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
University
2891 Canyon Crest Drive
2891 Canyon Crest Drive, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Riverside. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, pool, storage, and washer dryer in unit, fireplace. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,250/month rent.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10162 Coral Lane
10162 Coral Lane, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
Walking Distance to Association Amenities - ASSOCIATION POOL, LAKE, AND PLAYGROUND**Neutral carpet and paint**Large Loft**Fireplace**Beautiful home has been tastefully remodeled in neutral colors.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
University
2321 Gonzaga Ln
2321 Gonzaga Lane, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1152 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo features hard wood floors throughout for easy maintenance, large balcony and a 2 car garage.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Perris Hills
1295 Cedar Street
1295 Cedar Street, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1726 sqft
For more information, please contact MySmartLease at (951) 742-824 or Paul Di Marino at (909) 855-4976! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in San Bernardino was built in 1937 and has the charm to show it! This beautifully unique home is truly
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Perris Hills
474 E Wabash Street - 63
474 East Wabash Street, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
570 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 474 E Wabash Street - 63 in San Bernardino. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
West Redlands
1510 Orange Avenue
1510 Orange Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Upgraded Townhome Located Within The Gated Community of Villa Valencia! This Home Features 2 Bedrooms with 2.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
University
University Village
3500 Iowa Avenue, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$855
234 sqft
Looking for a female to continue my lease for 2020-2021 at University Village Towers. - Rent is $855 per month - Security deposit: $1,282.
Similar Pages
Colton 1 BedroomsColton 2 BedroomsColton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsColton 3 BedroomsColton Accessible Apartments
Colton Apartments with BalconyColton Apartments with GarageColton Apartments with GymColton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsColton Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Orange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA