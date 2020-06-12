Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:25 PM

116 Apartments for rent in Indio, CA with garage

Indio apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
82600 Chino Canyon Drive
82600 Chino Canyon Dr, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1623 sqft
Come enjoy easy desert living in this lovely Monaco floor plan that can only be found at Trilogy Polo Club. The home has an open floor plan with great room, large dining area, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and separate den/office.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Desert Trace
1 Unit Available
41343 Butler Court
41343 Butler Court, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2908 sqft
Long Term Furnished Rental for $2,950 per month or Seasonal Rental for $4,000 per month. Situated in the beautiful gated community of Desert Trace quickly accessible to shopping, dining, schools & parks and Interstate-10 Freeway.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
51216 Longmeadow Street
51216 Longmeadow St, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1623 sqft
(Booked June-August 2019 and December-March 2020 April Available at a Premium Rate all other months available)Enjoy country club living behind the gates of Trilogy at the Polo Club! This magnificent contemporary-styled Monaco model solar home

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Talavera
1 Unit Available
37488 Waveney Street
37488 Waveney Street, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3005 sqft
Beautiful large home in Talavera ready to be moved in on August 05, 2020. This beautiful home features 4 bedroom 3 baths, open floor plan, family room with fireplace. Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinets.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
80293 Avd Santa Belinda
80293 Avenida Santa Belinda, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1571 sqft
Beautiful San Vincente home is now available for a long term tenant.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
82642 Sky View Lane
82642 Sky View Lane, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2005 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom plus den and 2 3/4 baths at Royal Vista in the guard-gated community of Indian Palms Country Club.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
80193 Royal Birkdale Drive
80193 Royal Birkdale Drive, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1707 sqft
Heritage Palms CC - 55+ community -Available for Jan. Feb. March, April for $3000 ( 6 month rental minimum per HOA)mo. Also available 12 month lease for $2000 month.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
51899 Le Grand Court
51899 Le Grand Ct, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1622 sqft
Seasonal Rental Available Starting November 1, 2020. December - May $5,000 per month. Newly Constructed TURNKEY FURNISHED Affirm Model (2BR/2BA + Den/Office | 1,622 Sq. Ft.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
49644 Redford Way
49644 Redford Way, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2044 sqft
A very nice turnkey home all ready to go. 2 bedrooms, Master has a king bed and the 2nd bedroom has a queen bed. This home has an office that has been used a bedroom with a king bed but does not have a closet.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
80398 Avenida Santa Belinda
80398 Avenida Santa Belinda, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1571 sqft
Available for move in 1st week in June . Clean 2 bedroom home- den - 2 bath - remodeled kitchen and baths - 2 car attached garage Sun City is a 55 and older community.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
81968 Avenida Bienvenida
81968 Avenida Bienvenida, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1488 sqft
Indio Sun City Shadow Hills - Serrente Model - Turnkey Furnished - ANNUAL LEASE term. This attractive 2 bedrm 2 bath home features a Great Room with large flat screen TV, Den, Beautiful Kitchen w/granite slab counters, G.E.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
49577 Lewis Road
49577 Lewis Road, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1853 sqft
Indian Palms CC- Turnkey furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, sits on a beautiful lot with views of a greenbelt featuring waterfalls and ponds and stream. Enter through the gated court yard with a patio table and chairs with a fountain.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Quail Lakes
1 Unit Available
48255 Monroe Street
48255 Monroe Street, Indio, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
716 sqft
LEASED 12/10/19-4/5/20 **Charming (2) story Loft Model condo...sleeping area is upstairs with full bath + dressing area & (2) closets. There is a 1/2 bath downstairs. Galley kitchen has NEW dishwasher, newer gas stove & microwave.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Bridge At Jefferson
1 Unit Available
80076 Bridgeport Drive
80076 Bridgeport Drive, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2746 sqft
If you are looking for a Get Away Home that you can enjoy without paying huge monthly seasonal rents.....Look no further!!! This Lease is AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!! The Monthly Lease amount has been REDUCED to $3900 per month.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
83395 Long Cove Drive
83395 Long Cove Drive, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2035 sqft
COMING SOON! Location Location Location! This spacious beautiful home is a 4 bed/3 bath located in the gated community of Shadow Hills in Indio. Light and bright kitchen is open to the family room.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
49708 Pacino Street
49708 Pacino Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2079 sqft
Beautiful FULLY Furnished Indian Palms Country Club Home. This home offers a great open floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus den and 2 full baths, Chefs kitchen with long island bar, living room with a cozy fireplace and a large size dining room.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
82698 Odlum Dr
82698 Odlum Drive, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1833 sqft
Fully Furnished Private Pool and Spa Covered Patio Outdoor Fireplace and Dining Direct Golf Course Access Updated Kitchen Designated Laundry Room Full Master Bath and Soaker Tub Gated Community with 24 hour Security Call Marc directly@3109860768

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
82390 Grant Dr
82390 Grant Drive, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1507 sqft
The entire home was remodeled from top to bottom inside. Opening walls in the all white kitchen and living room with the intention of giving a massive open-concept space upon entry. The focal point being a floor to ceiling stone-faced fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
40446 Corte Santa Irene
40446 Corte Santa Irene, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2147 sqft
Shadow Hills Executive Upscale Adult Golf Course Community. (55 +) .3 bedrooms plus hobby room.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
81211 Camino Lampazos
81211 Camino Lampazos, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1756 sqft
Almost new 2014 model on Golf Course with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open plan with large kitchen island and dining area looking out on golf course. Great looking engineered flooring throughout. Nice touches of slab granite on sinks.
Results within 1 mile of Indio

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
1 Unit Available
79141 Avenue 42
79141 42nd Avenue, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1330 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Welcome to fabulous Bermuda Dunes, minutes away from I10, shopping and dining. Enjoy a spacious living room and private large patio with direct access from the ample kitchen and master bedroom.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palmilla
1 Unit Available
79975 De Sol A Sol
79975 Del Sol a Sol, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
3278 sqft
Look no further !!12 month ($4300) or season ($8200). Beautiful award winning lake community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
37550 Eveningside Road
37550 Eveningside Road, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1304 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert - Waterford. Located a short walk to the Mountain View Clubhouse this home has an east facing rear yard with an extended salt finished patio and lush desert landscaping.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
80290 Via Valerosa
80290 Via Valerosa, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2811 sqft
Great location within the walls of the guard-gated community of Mountain View Country Club. This exclusive lot features expansive southwestern mountain views, along with a private pool & spa.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Indio, CA

Indio apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

