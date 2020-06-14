Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Beaumont, CA with garage

Beaumont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun Cal
1 Unit Available
35420 Hogan Dr
35420 Hogan Drive, Beaumont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2436 sqft
35420 Hogan Dr Available 07/10/20 35420 Hogan Dr - FAIRWAY CANYON - Beautiful 2400 sq ft, 4 bed/ 3 bath, home in the luxurious Fairway Canyon homeowners association! This home boasts a variety of highly desirable amenities including tile floors,

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Tournament Hills
1 Unit Available
36088 Eagle Lane
36088 Eagle Lane, Beaumont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2825 sqft
Great home located inside Tournament Hills community. This is a gated, well maintained community. This house is located near the gate and walking distance from elementary school.

1 of 4

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Oak Valley Greens
1 Unit Available
996 Brentwood Rd
996 Brentwood Road, Beaumont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2127 sqft
Gorgeous never lived in before, 2 bedroom 3 Bathroom home in the very swanky 55 and better gated community. Includes private security, association amenities that include pool, spa, clubhouse and more.

1 of 5

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
547 Cedar View Dr
547 Cedar View Drive, Beaumont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
547 Cedar View Dr - 547 Cedar View Dr. Newer 1484 sq ft Home with 2 Car Garage, Oak Cabinets, tile Entry with Carpet in Living room and Bedrooms, Fenced back yard with patio. Stove and Dishwasher. Small Pet on Approval. Gas Heatilator fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Beaumont

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
755 La Costa Dr.
755 La Costa Drive, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
985 sqft
55+ Living - The 55+ Gated Community of Sun Lakes offers this very comfortable two bedroom - two bath one story condominium.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5406 Ellen Way
5406 Ellen Way, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
831 sqft
5406 Ellen Way Peacock Valley 55+ - Virtual Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fWoTyY9Dunk&ts=.5 Updated 2 bed 1 bath unit in Peacock Valley. Central heat and air. Single car garage with opener.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
686 Twin Hills Drive
686 Twin Hills Drive, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1284 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with ceiling fans in all the rooms; washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher included. Home has an oversized 2-car garage, patio cover and room to park your golf cart on the side yard.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
397 Sandpiper St
397 Sandpiper Street, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1471 sqft
***Open House*** Tues 3/10 11-11:30a.m - Copy and paste this link into your web browser to view our virtual tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=A8C4kqZJtYg&ts=.
Results within 5 miles of Beaumont

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rose Ranch
1 Unit Available
1867 Montara Way
1867 Montara Way, San Jacinto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3028 sqft
1867 Montara Way Available 06/22/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4847 W. Glen Abbey Way
4847 West Glen Abbey Way, Banning, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1505 sqft
Lovely 3-Bedroom Home in Desirable Sun Lakes 55+ Community! - Lovely 3-Bedroom Home in Desirable Sun Lakes 55+ Community! The beautifully Renovated Kitchen features a Large Pantry with pull-out shelves, Stove (electric), and Dishwasher.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
34261 Ave J
34261 Avenue J, Yucaipa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
630 sqft
34261 Ave J Available 06/15/20 34261 Avenue J #1 - Virtual Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tXp9DnCKQme&ts=.5 Must see 2 bed 1 bath with single car attached garage. Washer dryer hook ups. Freeway close. Includes water, sewer and trash.

1 of 85

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
312 Pomegranate Street
312 Pomegranate St, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2338 sqft
Stonecrest at the Cove - 312 Pomegranate Street - Stonecrest at the Cove - New Homes Designed by KB - Conveniently located to the I 215 and Hwy. 74. Planned community sports park and multiple playgrounds.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heritage
1 Unit Available
164 N Victoria Avenue
164 North Victoria Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2102 sqft
164 N Victoria Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College
1 Unit Available
1323 Bushy Tail Trail
1323 Bushy Tail Trail, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1072 sqft
55+ Complex with Pool and Spa - 55+ Senior Community with pool and spa. Homeowner pays association dues. This home is small, but well appointed! Ceiling fans in every room! Lovely screened in rear patio! One car garage, plus carport.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
1391 Huckleberry Ln
1391 Huckleberry Lane, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2644 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
1148 Arrowhead Avenue
1148 Arrowhead Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2214 sqft
Large home in San Jacinto with 4 bedrooms and a loft. Seller recently installed new carpet, new appliances, new cabinetry, as well as painted the home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
River
1 Unit Available
1539 Billings Court
1539 Billings Court, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1734 sqft
4 bedroom single story. Culdesac location with nice size yard, 3 car Garage, Large family room, Large kitchen with center island. Open floor plan, Master bathroom has spa tub, Large backyard with covered patio area perfect for family gatherings.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Spice Ranch
1 Unit Available
632 Glory Street
632 Glory Street, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1753 sqft
Beautiful single story home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and 1753 SqFt. Good size master suite. Large kitchen. Mountain views. Quiet neighborhood. Rental does not include washer, dryer, or refrigerator. Available June 27th.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Soboba
1 Unit Available
862 Verona Avenue
862 Verona Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1347 sqft
Beautiful home nestled against the the hills at the north end of the San Jacinto Valley. This home has it all without burdening with maintenance.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
728 Sweet Clover
728 Sweet Clover Loop, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2022 sqft
This is your lucky day! This is a newly cleaned, carpeted, painted and refreshed single story, 4 bedroom home. There are granite counter tops and island in the open/family kitchen, with generous cupboards and storage.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
13626 Holmes St
13626 Holmes Street, Yucaipa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
13626 Holmes St. Yucaipa - Copy and paste this link into your web browser to view our virtual tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yrjtPXAwq3y&ts=.5 Spacious 2 bed/2 bath duplex in Yucaipa.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
De Anza
1 Unit Available
427 Reposo St
427 Reposo Street, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1028 sqft
Drive by today! - Spacious 2 bedrooms + 2 baths! Bedrooms are located away from each other for privacy. Full paint throughout. Tons of kitchen cabinet space + a bar for a breakfast delight.
Results within 10 miles of Beaumont
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1187 sqft
Open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments with balconies in complex with gym, pool and media room. Next to Moreno Beach Plaza shopping mall with supermarket, restaurants and other stores.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1227 sqft
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
City Guide for Beaumont, CA

"I went down to Beaumont, where all them angels fly /Cause theyve got stars in California / Walking down the streets /Dancing on the boulevard in their golden satin sheets." (-- Drew Kennedy, "Stars in California")

Beaumont has been a transportation hub for centuries, and was used to move people and goods along trails in the San Gorgonio Pass discovered by American Indians. And while many of these trails aren't in use today, who's to say they won't transport you to the apartment of your dreams? Beaumont, which literally translates to 'beautiful mountain,' has cooler temperatures than its neighboring cities at a lower elevation. This makes it a popular destination for families looking to live in Southern California. Beaumont has a very agreeable climate all year through, but is notoriously windy. Come here and you are guaranteed to be blown away (we don't mean that literally!) See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Beaumont, CA

Beaumont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

