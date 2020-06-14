Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:26 AM

133 Apartments for rent in Indian Wells, CA with garage

Indian Wells apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
45315 Vista Santa Rosa
45315 Vista Santa Rosa, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2208 sqft
This property located behind a guard gate brings all the benefits of being an Indian Wells resident at a great price! Enjoy outside living as you enjoy your back patio just a few steps away from the community pool with lush landscaping, built in BBQ

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
76795 Robin Drive
76795 Robin Drive, Indian Wells, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
Back on the market! Wonderful, spacious, 2 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished Sandpiper condo in Indian Wells Country Club.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
45420 Delgado Drive
45420 Delgado Drive, Indian Wells, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2546 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo conveniently located in beautiful Indian Wells Country Club. This popular Bergheer floor plan has two master bedroom suites, one with king bed, fireplace and sitting area, another with queen bed and private bath.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
75179 Kiowa Drive
75179 Kiowa Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2399 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo in the quiet community of Dorado Villas. Southern exposure with beautiful views of the mountains in the city of Indian Wells.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
46634 Mountain Cove Drive Drive
46634 Mountain Cove Dr, Indian Wells, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1464 sqft
****Your perfect vacation home in the desert! Located in Indian Wells behind the gates of Mountain Cove with stunning views of the golf course and mountains! Pool is just steps away to make this your best summer/winter yet! 2 bed/ 2 bath 2 car

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
76298 Via Montelena
76298 Via Montelena, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2362 sqft
Rented through 12-30 2020. Offered unfurnished at $4500.00per month for year lease.Beautifully upgraded 2362 SF of Interior living, 9148 SF lot size, with 3 bed, 3.5 bath home built in 2005 in desirable, gated Indian Wells community of Montelena.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1199 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
74210 Fairway Drive
74210 Fairway Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1989 sqft
Relax in this charming home reminiscent of a European country villa. Originally built in 1947, the home was remodeled in 2006 while retaining 1940's character. From the large corner lot with beautiful landscaping, enter an Oasis.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
47695 Desert Sage Court
47695 Desert Sage Court, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1009 sqft
Super fresh 2 BR/2BA condo in gorgeous South Palm Desert. Available Dec 2020 at $2400 per month. NOT AVAILABLE for JAN-APR 2021 . Ask about off season rates. Includes internet and partial utilities.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
1 Unit Available
459 Falcon View Circle
459 Falcon View Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2182 sqft
LEASED FOR THE 2020-2021 SEASON. South Lake View Acacia 4 ! Available for the 2020-2021 Season (3 month minimum lease). Ideally located on a cul-de-sac in Indian Ridge CC, just a few doors down from one of the many community pools/spas.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
78489 Magenta Drive
78489 Magenta Drive, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
763 sqft
Golfer's Paradise- well even if you are not a Golfer, you will sure love the views! Perched high above course and water feature with western and northern Mountain Views.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43617 Via Badalona
43617 Via Badalona, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1441 sqft
Available April 1st. Conveniently located to everything! This Desert Breeze detached condominium is in the perfectly located along green belt with the pool and spa a short walk out the back door. Newer Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43670 Calle Las Brisas
43670 Calle Las Brisas West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1612 sqft
Fabulous 3 bedroom and 2 bath. Fully furnished and ready to move in. Great starter home. Close to one of the 5 pools and club house in this peaceful and tranquil community.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palma Village Groves
1 Unit Available
44842 Ramona Avenue
44842 Ramona Avenue, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1778 sqft
Palm Desert - great area! Nestled in a private driveway - with great shade tree and front an back yards - this home has new carpet, new paint, great landscaping and great location.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
77723 Calle Las Brisas
77723 Calle Las Brisas South, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1536 sqft
Pool Home offered for Long-Term Lease or Sale. Mountain Views! 2BR plus Den (den could be used as a 3rd BR since it has doors and a closet). Large Master Suite. 2-car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43530 Via Badalona
43530 Via Badalona, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1536 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful Backyard and mountain views. This home has lots of light, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room and beautiful furnishings throughout the home.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
413 Tava Lane
413 Tava Lane, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1288 sqft
Now available! Great opportunity for this 2 bedroom plus den/office in the heart of Palm Desert. Tile flooring downstairs. Granite kitchen counters, stainless appliances, ceiling fans. Private patio. Double car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
77325 Avenida Fernando
77325 Avenida Fernando, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1736 sqft
Tennis Villa- La Quinta, 2 bedroom 2.5 bath; two story tennis villa. Master bedroom; King, Second Bedroom; two Full Beds... If Austin Powers came to the La Quinta Resort, he would stay in this groovy two bedroom Tennis Villa.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
73394 Tamarisk Street
73394 Tamarisk Street, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2008 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The raised-hearth, gas fireplace is the focal point of this delightful Mid-century classic which has vaulted ceiling in living room...lots of windows looking out to the inviting pool & rear yard. Pool is being resurfaced.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
1 Unit Available
51220 Avenida Velasco
51220 Avenida Velasco, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1796 sqft
Single story Santa Fe pool/spa home located within walking distance to Old Town La Quinta which features world class restaurants and shopping.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palma Village Groves
1 Unit Available
74105 De Anza Way
74105 De Anza Way, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1232 sqft
The Property has an enormous backyard with ample room for a Pool and Spa along with great mountain views.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
48612 Paseo Tarazo
48612 Paseo Tarazo, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1562 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath home in the guard gated lake community of Laguna de la Paz. Tastefully furnished for your seasonal stay. Both the living room and master bedroom open to the large private patio with mountain views.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
73695 Jasmine Place
73695 Jasmine Place, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1745 sqft
This is an opportunity to rent one of the most coveted condo locations - and best values - in all of prestigious Ironwood CC.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palm Desert Resort
1 Unit Available
41547 Princeville Lane
41547 Princeville Lane, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1091 sqft
Available Thanksgiving and Holidays. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath, one story, with fireplace and garage. Southwest sun & views, on a large corner lot, steps away from the best pool in the complex.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Indian Wells, CA

Indian Wells apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

