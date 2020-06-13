Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

11 Apartments for rent in Yucca Valley, CA with garage

7081 Barberry Avenue
7081 Barberry Avenue, Yucca Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Walking Distance To Community Center - 3bd/2ba 1400 Sq. Ft. Single Family Home, New Carpet & Hardwood Floors, Stove, Central Heating & A/C, Swamp Cooler, Fenced BackYard, W/D Hookups, 2-Car Garage, Pets Upon Owner Approval.

7171 Balsa Ave.
7171 Balsa Avenue, Yucca Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1621 sqft
Newer 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths house for rent in Yucca Valley. Comes with a 2-car attached garage and has a rear fenced back yard and great views of the mountains. Centrally located.

6404 Hermosa Ave.
6404 Hermosa Avenue, Yucca Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1344 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR RENT: NEWER MANUFACTURED HOME. Looks just like a regular stucco house. House has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths house. The Master bedroom has a jacuzzi tub and a separate shower with a walk-in closet.

57312 Buena Suerte Road
57312 Buena Suerte Road, Yucca Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2175 sqft
Welcome! Perched on a hill, wake up to endless and enchanting views. Every artsy corner of this fully furnished 4 bedroom/ 2.

56547 Navajo Trail
56547 Navajo Trail, Yucca Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1451 sqft
56547 Navajo Trail Available 04/20/20 Spacious 2-Bedroom on Corner Lot - Super sweet two bedroom one bath with all new paint and flooring! With the pine trees, brick and dark green trim, it almost feels like you're in Big Bear! Home is located on a
3906 Balsa Avenue
3906 Balsa Avenue, San Bernardino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1227 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedrooms, 2 baths house for rent in Yucca Valley. Comes with a 2-car attached garage and a 20 feet container for your EXTRA TOYS. Has a fenced back yard and great views of the desert.

61559 Desert Air #A
61559 Desert Air Road, Joshua Tree, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
940 sqft
Walking Distance To Downtown Joshua Tree - 2bd/2ba 940 Sq. Ft. Apartment, Carpet & Tile Flooring, Central Heating & A/C, Dishwasher, Stove, Washer & Dryer, 2-Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Pets OK Upon Owner Approval. Available Now.
64829 Sanderling Court
64829 Sanderling Court, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1821 sqft
Live in country club style at MISSION LAKES Country Club... Spacious, 1821sf-, 3 bedroom home features FORMAL living and dining rooms, and a SEPARATE family room.

Desert Hot Springs
66905 Flora Avenue
66905 Flora Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1273 sqft
CHARMING home, 3 bedroom / 2 ba GRANITE counters in kitchen, OPEN floor plan, SINGLE garage WITH coated FLOOR, and FENCED yard. Owner pays Trash.

8629 Oakmount Blvd
8629 Oakmount Boulevard, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1536 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Mission Lakes with Amazing Views - This is the one! This property is on the rental market available as a long term rental. This home is a 3 Bed located in one of the most desirable areas of DHS.

Desert Hot Springs
11865 Ambrosio Drive
11865 Ambrosio Drive, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1260 sqft
Location is tops here! A Terrific, very clean and completely remodeled home! This home is looking for a family or couple that will take great care of it and will as well enjoy all the new fixtures, new kitchen tiles, granite counter tops, new
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Yucca Valley, CA

Yucca Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

