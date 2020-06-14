Apartment List
/
CA
/
la quinta
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:26 AM

130 Apartments for rent in La Quinta, CA with garage

La Quinta apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1199 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
PGA West
1 Unit Available
55440 Laurel Valley
55440 Laurel Valley, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2129 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED CONDO ready for long term 12 month lease at PGA West. 2129 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Lovely open concept condo on 2nd level with 2 car detached garage. Hop and skip to sparkling pool and spa.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palmilla
1 Unit Available
79975 De Sol A Sol
79975 Del Sol a Sol, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
3278 sqft
Look no further !!12 month ($4300) or season ($8200). Beautiful award winning lake community.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Coral Mountain
1 Unit Available
81188 Caspian Court
81188 Caspian Ct, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2030 sqft
(Available May 2020 thru November 2020 Only) One of the most desired floor plans at Trilogy with a detached Casita.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
78489 Magenta Drive
78489 Magenta Drive, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
763 sqft
Golfer's Paradise- well even if you are not a Golfer, you will sure love the views! Perched high above course and water feature with western and northern Mountain Views.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
80290 Via Valerosa
80290 Via Valerosa, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2811 sqft
Great location within the walls of the guard-gated community of Mountain View Country Club. This exclusive lot features expansive southwestern mountain views, along with a private pool & spa.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
1 Unit Available
52637 Avenida Villa
52637 Avenida Villa, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1410 sqft
$4,000 May - September. $6,000 Oct. - February. March and April priced differently. Spacious 4 bd/2 bth home on an oversized lot with Pool & Spa. This beauty is immaculate and decorated with a very homely touch.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho La Quinta
1 Unit Available
48010 Via Vallarta
48010 Via Vallarta, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
2145 sqft
Rented Jan. through April 2020. Rest is Open. This Winter enjoy Rancho La Quinta Golf and all that it has to offer. Very nice large floor plan with dual Master Suites. Large windows make views of the club very nice.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
PGA West
1 Unit Available
55331 Winged Foot
55331 Winged Foot, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1515 sqft
Seasonal Rental. Incredible Southwestern Mountain Views & Located Along The Fifth Hole of The Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course! Create a grandiose lifestyle in this immaculate 3 BD, 2 BA, 1,515 sq.ft.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho La Quinta
1 Unit Available
48165 Casita Drive
48165 Casita Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2138 sqft
Leased for the 2019 Season. Next available date is in the summer or starting 10/1/20. Outstanding location with Santa Rosa Mountain views. This home is highly upgraded. Great room floor plan. Custom window coverings.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
49100 Tango Court
49100 Tango Court, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1804 sqft
Summer months/off season for $2,800/mo. Wonderful turnkey vacation rental in popular La Quinta. Close to Indian Wells Tennis Gardens, shopping, dining, hiking trails, golf and La Quinta Arts Festival. Three bedrooms, all upstairs, 2.5 baths.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho La Quinta
1 Unit Available
79702 Mission Drive
79702 Mission Drive East, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3645 sqft
$7,500 Priced for MAY-OCT 2020. Re-imagined and Expanded. One-of-a-Kind Custom Floor plan on huge 14,810 SF Lot ...with electrifying views of triple fairways, mountains, and lake.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho La Quinta
1 Unit Available
78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive
78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2285 sqft
LOCATION! VIEWS! Up above, in a very private setting, a charming Terraza 2 home with INCREDIBLE Santa Rosa MOUNTAIN VIEWS and wonderful views of the 8th fairway of the Robert Trent Jones, Jr.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Coral Mountain
1 Unit Available
81343 Ulrich Drive
81343 Ulrich Drive, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2170 sqft
Lovely upgraded home with gorgeous mountain views. Wonderful vacation home with two bedrooms and well furnished great room. The Kitchen is made for entertaining, and well equipped. Large master bedroom with king size bed, and TV.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
77325 Avenida Fernando
77325 Avenida Fernando, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1736 sqft
Tennis Villa- La Quinta, 2 bedroom 2.5 bath; two story tennis villa. Master bedroom; King, Second Bedroom; two Full Beds... If Austin Powers came to the La Quinta Resort, he would stay in this groovy two bedroom Tennis Villa.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho La Quinta
1 Unit Available
48285 Casita Drive
48285 Casita Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2138 sqft
The home has beautiful view of the mountains and the resort. The kitchen has been totally redone and is a gourmet chef's dream, including a Wolf range. The kitchen great room and dining room all take in the view.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
52040 Graythorn Way
52040 Graythorn Way, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1690 sqft
/ leased November 2019 to April 30 / 2020. Long Term Lease/ unfurnished, or furnished. Spacious open plan that flows to the kitchen makes this an ideal family home, and great for entertaining. The lovely enclosed patio is ideal for relaxing.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
PGA West
1 Unit Available
55393 Winged Foot
55393 Winged Foot, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1288 sqft
Seasonal Condo. Available Coachella Festivals 1 & 2 and Stagecoach for 2019. Also available Summer or Seasonally/monthly. Sleeps 6.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
La Quinta Golf Estates
1 Unit Available
49800 Coachella Drive
49800 Coachella Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1960 sqft
Gorgeous home for rent in La Quinta behind the gates of La Quinta Country Club, with tons of upgrades, extremely clean and this home is in move in condition.

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Citrus Club
1 Unit Available
79140 Citrus
79140 Citrus, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
3151 sqft
Stunning single family home featuring soaring ceilings, beautiful tile floors.Double living room, great room off gourmet kitchen. Stainless appliances. Separate dining room. Huge master bath and two huge walkin closets in master bedroom.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
1 Unit Available
51220 Avenida Velasco
51220 Avenida Velasco, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1796 sqft
Single story Santa Fe pool/spa home located within walking distance to Old Town La Quinta which features world class restaurants and shopping.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Coral Mountain
1 Unit Available
81160 Laguna Court
81160 Laguna Ct, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1775 sqft
This private vacation home is very clean a wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus a den with a private pool. 2 car garage. Turnkey furnished. Jan-May $5000.00,June - October 2500.00 Nov.-Dec. 4000.00 per month. Plus utilities.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
PGA West
1 Unit Available
54057 Oakhill
54057 Oakhill, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1549 sqft
Beautiful and pristine condo with two bedrooms and two baths. Lovely mex.can paver floors in living area and stunning wood floors in bedrooms. Dramatic view of the Arnold Palmer golf course and mountains. Turnkey furnished.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
48612 Paseo Tarazo
48612 Paseo Tarazo, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1562 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath home in the guard gated lake community of Laguna de la Paz. Tastefully furnished for your seasonal stay. Both the living room and master bedroom open to the large private patio with mountain views.
City Guide for La Quinta, CA

La Quinta isn’t just the name of a chain of hotel suites. The town is part of the famed Coachella Valley, where tens of thousands of excited concertgoers descend on the desert to attend the annual three-day Coachella Music Festival.  But after the wild music fans go home, life goes on as normal for residents in this resort town area.

La Quinta is a resort city in Riverside County, near other famous vacation spots like Palm Springs. People come here to soak up the desert sun, whether to play on one of the legendary golf courses or just to hike among the beautiful views of the Santa Rosa Mountains.  La Quinta is located very close to the San Andreas Fault line that occasionally causes so many earthquakes, which provides a sense of living on the edge. Tourism makes up a big part of the local economy and "snowbirds" from colder regions often flock here to escape the winter months. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in La Quinta, CA

La Quinta apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLa Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with GarageLa Quinta Apartments with GymLa Quinta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Quinta Apartments with ParkingLa Quinta Apartments with Pool
La Quinta Apartments with Washer-DryerLa Quinta Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Quinta Furnished ApartmentsLa Quinta Luxury PlacesLa Quinta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert