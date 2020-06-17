All apartments in Palm Desert
Palm Desert, CA
92 Presidio Place
92 Presidio Place

92 Presidio Place · (760) 969-1000
Location

92 Presidio Place, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1821 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
LOCATION, LOCATION! This home has a beautiful location on a quiet street in Chaparral Country Club with panoramic views of mountains and two fairways. Upon entering this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home you are captured by the upgraded travertine floors, beautiful plush carpeting and gorgeous golf course view. High end window treatments complement the vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting and crown molding in the bedrooms. The appliances are updated Jenn-Air units and include 2 built in microwaves, double ovens and a custom stove top. The extended travertine floor patio with privacy wall also has recessed lighting plus two plumbed gas lines and a natural gas BBQ. The atrium has flagstone flooring for low maintenance and new toilets throughout. The home is turn key with all the extras.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Presidio Place have any available units?
92 Presidio Place has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 92 Presidio Place have?
Some of 92 Presidio Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Presidio Place currently offering any rent specials?
92 Presidio Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Presidio Place pet-friendly?
No, 92 Presidio Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 92 Presidio Place offer parking?
No, 92 Presidio Place does not offer parking.
Does 92 Presidio Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 Presidio Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Presidio Place have a pool?
No, 92 Presidio Place does not have a pool.
Does 92 Presidio Place have accessible units?
No, 92 Presidio Place does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Presidio Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 Presidio Place has units with dishwashers.
