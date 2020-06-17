92 Presidio Place

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION! This home has a beautiful location on a quiet street in Chaparral Country Club with panoramic views of mountains and two fairways. Upon entering this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home you are captured by the upgraded travertine floors, beautiful plush carpeting and gorgeous golf course view. High end window treatments complement the vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting and crown molding in the bedrooms. The appliances are updated Jenn-Air units and include 2 built in microwaves, double ovens and a custom stove top. The extended travertine floor patio with privacy wall also has recessed lighting plus two plumbed gas lines and a natural gas BBQ. The atrium has flagstone flooring for low maintenance and new toilets throughout. The home is turn key with all the extras.