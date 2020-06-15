870 Hawk Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bocce court tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court tennis court

Leased Jan 2021 - April 15 2021. Beautiful Bougainvillea 1 ready for seasonal lease. Tenant can upgrade owners social membership to club or golf membership as per club rules. Offered fully furnished and ready for the season. 3 bedroom 3.5 bath popular open floor plan with wet bar, large gourmet open kitchen, shutters and tile floors. Setup as 3 bedrooms - master with king, guest bedrooms queen and 2 twins plus office area. Large patio with professional mist system. Located on a quiet interior street at prestigious Indian Ridge Country Club centrally located close to El Paseo shopping and gourmet restaurants. Active club with active social activities including 2 -18 hole golf courses, pickle ball, bocce ball, tennis and state of the art golf facilities.