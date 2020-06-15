All apartments in Palm Desert
870 Hawk Hill
Last updated March 11 2020 at 12:56 AM

870 Hawk Hill

870 Hawk Hill Trail · (760) 250-2984
Location

870 Hawk Hill Trail, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2430 sqft

Amenities

Leased Jan 2021 - April 15 2021. Beautiful Bougainvillea 1 ready for seasonal lease. Tenant can upgrade owners social membership to club or golf membership as per club rules. Offered fully furnished and ready for the season. 3 bedroom 3.5 bath popular open floor plan with wet bar, large gourmet open kitchen, shutters and tile floors. Setup as 3 bedrooms - master with king, guest bedrooms queen and 2 twins plus office area. Large patio with professional mist system. Located on a quiet interior street at prestigious Indian Ridge Country Club centrally located close to El Paseo shopping and gourmet restaurants. Active club with active social activities including 2 -18 hole golf courses, pickle ball, bocce ball, tennis and state of the art golf facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 Hawk Hill have any available units?
870 Hawk Hill has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 870 Hawk Hill have?
Some of 870 Hawk Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 Hawk Hill currently offering any rent specials?
870 Hawk Hill isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 Hawk Hill pet-friendly?
No, 870 Hawk Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 870 Hawk Hill offer parking?
No, 870 Hawk Hill does not offer parking.
Does 870 Hawk Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 870 Hawk Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 Hawk Hill have a pool?
No, 870 Hawk Hill does not have a pool.
Does 870 Hawk Hill have accessible units?
No, 870 Hawk Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 870 Hawk Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 870 Hawk Hill has units with dishwashers.
