Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Available now until December 2020 this elegantly furnished home is move-in ready for summer & fall. New flooring, paint and an updated kitchen this home is ready for a 6 month tenant to enjoy. It is rented for the Season-January through end of March 2021. Everything you need including a golf course view! Swimming pool & spa is just steps from this home. Call today as it won't last long.