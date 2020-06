Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

All other months available. Spanish style 3 bed, 2 bath with beautiful private pool and enclosed patio is an outdoor paradise, it also features stainless steel appliances. This subdivision has a public 27 hole golf course and clubhouse facility. Great vacation rental home. This community is centrally located near shops, restaurants and entertainment. A perfect vacation rental!