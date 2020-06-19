All apartments in Palm Desert
Find more places like 752 Mesa Grande Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Desert, CA
/
752 Mesa Grande Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 6:57 AM

752 Mesa Grande Drive

752 Mesa Grande Drive · (760) 534-4404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Desert
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

752 Mesa Grande Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3082 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Leased unfurnished, this popular 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 3,082 SF Ocotillo 1 floor plan offers a spectacular east facing elevated view of Indian Ridge Country Club's #16th Grove Course green and the mountains in the distance. Great Room has high ceilings, wet bar, and mirror over gas fireplace. Large kitchen includes wine closet, and huge walk-in Pantry. Master Suite's sliding doors open to the backyard with the elevated lot providing privacy from golfers and their carts. One bedroom includes custom office furniture drawers, desks, and computer cabinet. Only 1 house separates this home of one of Indian Ridge's 38 community pool / spas. Rent includes monthly HOA fees, weekly landscaping service, and maintenance if required. Tenant to pay electricity, gas, and water utilities. Owners flexible on duration on lease but must be at least 3 months. Owner is also the co-listing agent, California DRE 01719141.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Mesa Grande Drive have any available units?
752 Mesa Grande Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 752 Mesa Grande Drive have?
Some of 752 Mesa Grande Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 Mesa Grande Drive currently offering any rent specials?
752 Mesa Grande Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Mesa Grande Drive pet-friendly?
No, 752 Mesa Grande Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 752 Mesa Grande Drive offer parking?
No, 752 Mesa Grande Drive does not offer parking.
Does 752 Mesa Grande Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 Mesa Grande Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Mesa Grande Drive have a pool?
Yes, 752 Mesa Grande Drive has a pool.
Does 752 Mesa Grande Drive have accessible units?
No, 752 Mesa Grande Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Mesa Grande Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 752 Mesa Grande Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 752 Mesa Grande Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E
Palm Desert, CA 92260

Similar Pages

Palm Desert 1 BedroomsPalm Desert 2 Bedrooms
Palm Desert Apartments with BalconyPalm Desert Apartments with Pool
Palm Desert Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CAPalm Springs, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CA
Cathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity