752 Mesa Grande Drive

Leased unfurnished, this popular 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 3,082 SF Ocotillo 1 floor plan offers a spectacular east facing elevated view of Indian Ridge Country Club's #16th Grove Course green and the mountains in the distance. Great Room has high ceilings, wet bar, and mirror over gas fireplace. Large kitchen includes wine closet, and huge walk-in Pantry. Master Suite's sliding doors open to the backyard with the elevated lot providing privacy from golfers and their carts. One bedroom includes custom office furniture drawers, desks, and computer cabinet. Only 1 house separates this home of one of Indian Ridge's 38 community pool / spas. Rent includes monthly HOA fees, weekly landscaping service, and maintenance if required. Tenant to pay electricity, gas, and water utilities. Owners flexible on duration on lease but must be at least 3 months. Owner is also the co-listing agent, California DRE 01719141.