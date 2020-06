Amenities

GREAT turnkey furnished home with CASITA and POOL & SPA in South Palm Desert available long-term (12 months) only. 3 bedrooms, each with it's own bath and plenty of separation plus a den. Powder room for your quests. NEWER KITCHEN with newer cabinets, slab granite countertops. Electrical panel has been upgraded. Most windows and doors have been replaced. Salltillo tiles throughout. French doors from dining room and master open to fabulous back yard with pool, spa. Great central location close to El Paseo shops and restaurants. Owner requires a minimum 700 credit score for each tenant. All perspective tenants over the age of 18 must complete an online application. Call agent for details. Sorry - no pets - owner is allergic.