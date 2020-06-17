73750 Desert Vista Court

Amenities

Prime South Palm Desert location, just 2 minutes to world-class El Paseo, fine dining and shopping, entertainment and much more! Located in GATED Corsican Villas, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single level property is ready for your personal touches. The kitchen opens to the breakfast area and the southwest-facing patio with beautiful mountain views. Corsican Villas is a small gated community comprised of 2 tennis courts, 4 community pools, 2 spas. New paint, new carpet, bright, airy, and very clean. Compare with other condos in South Palm Desert and lease it today!