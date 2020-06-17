All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:14 AM

73750 Desert Vista Court

73750 Desert Vista Court · (760) 832-2012
Location

73750 Desert Vista Court, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Amenities

Prime South Palm Desert location, just 2 minutes to world-class El Paseo, fine dining and shopping, entertainment and much more! Located in GATED Corsican Villas, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single level property is ready for your personal touches. The kitchen opens to the breakfast area and the southwest-facing patio with beautiful mountain views. Corsican Villas is a small gated community comprised of 2 tennis courts, 4 community pools, 2 spas. New paint, new carpet, bright, airy, and very clean. Compare with other condos in South Palm Desert and lease it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73750 Desert Vista Court have any available units?
73750 Desert Vista Court has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 73750 Desert Vista Court have?
Some of 73750 Desert Vista Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73750 Desert Vista Court currently offering any rent specials?
73750 Desert Vista Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73750 Desert Vista Court pet-friendly?
No, 73750 Desert Vista Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 73750 Desert Vista Court offer parking?
No, 73750 Desert Vista Court does not offer parking.
Does 73750 Desert Vista Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73750 Desert Vista Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73750 Desert Vista Court have a pool?
Yes, 73750 Desert Vista Court has a pool.
Does 73750 Desert Vista Court have accessible units?
No, 73750 Desert Vista Court does not have accessible units.
Does 73750 Desert Vista Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 73750 Desert Vista Court does not have units with dishwashers.
