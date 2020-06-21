All apartments in Palm Desert
Palm Desert, CA
73735 Jasmine Place
73735 Jasmine Place

73735 Jasmine Place · (760) 774-3544
Location

73735 Jasmine Place, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2917 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
sauna
What a view! What do they say Location Location Location and here it is. The moment you open the door to this special home all you see is the view! But look closer and here is what you will find. Tile floors, granite countertops, beamed high ceilings, an added murphy bed, steam sauna, plantation shutters, fire pit, built-in desk, all bathrooms & kitchen remodeled, Furnished & a large patio to enjoy that view! A added Casitas for your guest with bathroom and studio comforts complete with refrigerator, microwave, and yes your guest get a view too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73735 Jasmine Place have any available units?
73735 Jasmine Place has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 73735 Jasmine Place have?
Some of 73735 Jasmine Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73735 Jasmine Place currently offering any rent specials?
73735 Jasmine Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73735 Jasmine Place pet-friendly?
No, 73735 Jasmine Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 73735 Jasmine Place offer parking?
No, 73735 Jasmine Place does not offer parking.
Does 73735 Jasmine Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73735 Jasmine Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73735 Jasmine Place have a pool?
No, 73735 Jasmine Place does not have a pool.
Does 73735 Jasmine Place have accessible units?
No, 73735 Jasmine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 73735 Jasmine Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73735 Jasmine Place has units with dishwashers.
