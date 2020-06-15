All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated May 26 2020

73590 Grapevine

73590 Grapevine Street · (949) 533-8525
Location

73590 Grapevine Street, Palm Desert, CA 92260
Shadow Mountain Golf Estates

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2576 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful, single story private home situated on Shadow Mountain Golf Course. Spectacular views of the course and the mountains beyond. 2 ensuite bedrooms and a convertible den with adjacent full bath. Pebble tech, salt water pool and spa. Open, expansive floor plan with eat in kitchen in addition to a formal dining area. High, open ceilings in living room and master bedroom. Living room with fireplace. Shadow Mountain is both a private and public course, so vacationers may play golf right in their backyard. Walk to the shops and restaurants on famed El Paseo. This is truly an exceptional vacation rental spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73590 Grapevine have any available units?
73590 Grapevine has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 73590 Grapevine have?
Some of 73590 Grapevine's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73590 Grapevine currently offering any rent specials?
73590 Grapevine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73590 Grapevine pet-friendly?
No, 73590 Grapevine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 73590 Grapevine offer parking?
Yes, 73590 Grapevine does offer parking.
Does 73590 Grapevine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73590 Grapevine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73590 Grapevine have a pool?
Yes, 73590 Grapevine has a pool.
Does 73590 Grapevine have accessible units?
No, 73590 Grapevine does not have accessible units.
Does 73590 Grapevine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73590 Grapevine has units with dishwashers.
