73590 Grapevine

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful, single story private home situated on Shadow Mountain Golf Course. Spectacular views of the course and the mountains beyond. 2 ensuite bedrooms and a convertible den with adjacent full bath. Pebble tech, salt water pool and spa. Open, expansive floor plan with eat in kitchen in addition to a formal dining area. High, open ceilings in living room and master bedroom. Living room with fireplace. Shadow Mountain is both a private and public course, so vacationers may play golf right in their backyard. Walk to the shops and restaurants on famed El Paseo. This is truly an exceptional vacation rental spot.