Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool tennis court clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Beautiful Desert Breezes....2 Master Suites along with a powder room...Spacious floor plan! Centrally located and just minutes from all desert activities...Walking distance to the club house, pool and both tennis and pickle ball courts...Do yourself a favor and take a look at this property...Also available for purchase or a lease option to purchase...