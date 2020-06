Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Fabulous 3 bedroom and 2 bath. Fully furnished and ready to move in. Great starter home. Close to one of the 5 pools and club house in this peaceful and tranquil community. This home boasts an open floor plan with lots of light! Formal living room with fireplace and separate dining area and kitchen are truly a plus. There is a 2 car garage with ample storage space. Layout is fanstastic so a must see. This subdivision is centrally located for shopping, dining, golf and is across the way from the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens!! Property is being rented furnished.