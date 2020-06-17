All apartments in Palm Desert
43376 Cook Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 3:12 PM

43376 Cook Street

43376 Cook Street · (760) 413-7080
Location

43376 Cook Street, Palm Desert, CA 92211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 77 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This turnkey furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath rental is located in charming Palm Lake, this coveted East-facing single-level condo (with no one above) has been totally remodeled and is move-in ready.The sleek kitchen has new white cabinets, black granite counters and stainless & black GE appliances and a Bosch dishwasher . Both bathrooms have also been remodeled with black granite counters & raised glass sinks. Other interior upgrades include ceiling fans, base boards & crown molding, upgraded light switches and fixtures, wood-like flooring in both bedrooms, and warm, neutral wall paint. The spacious patio features a custom fountain and pavers, irrigated flower beds with beautiful, mature bougainvillea plants, and accent lighting. Truly a magical setting! Can be a six month or annual lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43376 Cook Street have any available units?
43376 Cook Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 43376 Cook Street have?
Some of 43376 Cook Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43376 Cook Street currently offering any rent specials?
43376 Cook Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43376 Cook Street pet-friendly?
No, 43376 Cook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 43376 Cook Street offer parking?
No, 43376 Cook Street does not offer parking.
Does 43376 Cook Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43376 Cook Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43376 Cook Street have a pool?
No, 43376 Cook Street does not have a pool.
Does 43376 Cook Street have accessible units?
No, 43376 Cook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 43376 Cook Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43376 Cook Street has units with dishwashers.
