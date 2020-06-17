43376 Cook Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This turnkey furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath rental is located in charming Palm Lake, this coveted East-facing single-level condo (with no one above) has been totally remodeled and is move-in ready.The sleek kitchen has new white cabinets, black granite counters and stainless & black GE appliances and a Bosch dishwasher . Both bathrooms have also been remodeled with black granite counters & raised glass sinks. Other interior upgrades include ceiling fans, base boards & crown molding, upgraded light switches and fixtures, wood-like flooring in both bedrooms, and warm, neutral wall paint. The spacious patio features a custom fountain and pavers, irrigated flower beds with beautiful, mature bougainvillea plants, and accent lighting. Truly a magical setting! Can be a six month or annual lease.