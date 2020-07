Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Beautiful newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath, fully furnished seasonal rental. Located directly across the street from one of the community pools. Private golf course and tennis courts located within the gated community. Property is in a great location near several shops and restaurants. Don't miss out on this great opportunity.