38645 Dahlia Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Available for summer months for $2,500/mo. Adorable condo with absolutely gorgeous views! Available for monthly or seasonal. Very cute, clean and comfortable 2 bedroom, plus den, 2 bath condo in the popular Palm Valley Country Club. Beautiful golf course, lake and mountain views! Master suite has king bed, flat screen tv and patio access. Master bath has tub/shower combo, dual sinks. Second bedroom has two full beds, direct bathroom access and is separated from the master for privacy. Spacious tiled living and dining room, flat screen tv. Updated kitchen with new cabinets, stainless appliances and cozy eating area. Den off kitchen, indoor laundry and shutters throughout. Detached garage, courtyard entry. Very close to community pool. Available beginning in May 2020. Call for rates/availability for off season months/days. $3,800/mo for seasonal months.