Palm Desert, CA
38645 Dahlia Way
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:25 PM

38645 Dahlia Way

38645 Dahila Way · (760) 567-6619
Location

38645 Dahila Way, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Palm Valley Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1549 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Available for summer months for $2,500/mo. Adorable condo with absolutely gorgeous views! Available for monthly or seasonal. Very cute, clean and comfortable 2 bedroom, plus den, 2 bath condo in the popular Palm Valley Country Club. Beautiful golf course, lake and mountain views! Master suite has king bed, flat screen tv and patio access. Master bath has tub/shower combo, dual sinks. Second bedroom has two full beds, direct bathroom access and is separated from the master for privacy. Spacious tiled living and dining room, flat screen tv. Updated kitchen with new cabinets, stainless appliances and cozy eating area. Den off kitchen, indoor laundry and shutters throughout. Detached garage, courtyard entry. Very close to community pool. Available beginning in May 2020. Call for rates/availability for off season months/days. $3,800/mo for seasonal months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38645 Dahlia Way have any available units?
38645 Dahlia Way has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 38645 Dahlia Way have?
Some of 38645 Dahlia Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38645 Dahlia Way currently offering any rent specials?
38645 Dahlia Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38645 Dahlia Way pet-friendly?
No, 38645 Dahlia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 38645 Dahlia Way offer parking?
Yes, 38645 Dahlia Way does offer parking.
Does 38645 Dahlia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38645 Dahlia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38645 Dahlia Way have a pool?
Yes, 38645 Dahlia Way has a pool.
Does 38645 Dahlia Way have accessible units?
No, 38645 Dahlia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 38645 Dahlia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 38645 Dahlia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
