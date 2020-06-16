208 Desert Falls Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub tennis court

Now available for 2020/2021 season! Gorgeous remodel. All new kitchen and stainless appliances, new bathrooms, new flooring, updated furnishings and TV's. Shutters throughout. Rare single level unit with nobody above and does not back to any other units! Eastern exposure overlooking greenbelt, mountains, Palm trees and steps to the community pool and spa. Fabulous golf and club facilities with fitness center, tennis, dining. Close to great dining and shopping and world class resorts. Rates vary depending upon season.