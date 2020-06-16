All apartments in Palm Desert
Find more places like 208 Desert Falls Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Desert, CA
/
208 Desert Falls Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:17 AM

208 Desert Falls Drive

208 Desert Falls Drive East · (760) 275-7678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Desert
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

208 Desert Falls Drive East, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Desert Falls

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Now available for 2020/2021 season! Gorgeous remodel. All new kitchen and stainless appliances, new bathrooms, new flooring, updated furnishings and TV's. Shutters throughout. Rare single level unit with nobody above and does not back to any other units! Eastern exposure overlooking greenbelt, mountains, Palm trees and steps to the community pool and spa. Fabulous golf and club facilities with fitness center, tennis, dining. Close to great dining and shopping and world class resorts. Rates vary depending upon season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Desert Falls Drive have any available units?
208 Desert Falls Drive has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Desert Falls Drive have?
Some of 208 Desert Falls Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Desert Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
208 Desert Falls Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Desert Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 208 Desert Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 208 Desert Falls Drive offer parking?
No, 208 Desert Falls Drive does not offer parking.
Does 208 Desert Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 Desert Falls Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Desert Falls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 208 Desert Falls Drive has a pool.
Does 208 Desert Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 208 Desert Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Desert Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Desert Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 208 Desert Falls Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E
Palm Desert, CA 92260

Similar Pages

Palm Desert 1 BedroomsPalm Desert 2 Bedrooms
Palm Desert Apartments with BalconyPalm Desert Apartments with Pool
Palm Desert Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CAPalm Springs, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CA
Cathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity