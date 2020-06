Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful SouthWestern vistas from the large patio of this 2+den end unit. Turnkey furnished inside with a king sized master bed, two twins in the guest bedroom, and pull-out sofa in the den. Vaulted ceilings compliment this spacious floorplan boasting nearly 1600 sq ft. Upgrades to include dual-pane windows and newer gas stove. Monterey Country Club is your Desert retreat!