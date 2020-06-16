All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:36 PM

116 White Horse Trail

116 White Horse Trail · (760) 776-7070
Location

116 White Horse Trail, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2430 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Monthly rate is for high-season. Contact listing office for off-season rates. Leased Jan 15, 2020-April 15, 2020. One of the most popular floor plans in Indian Ridge! This furnished, 2,430 square foot, three bedroom, three and a half bath home has been highly upgraded throughout, including all new stainless appliances and tile floors. The paved patio with fire pit and built-in BBQ is perfect for entertaining while enjoying the amazing golf course views. Also just steps from one of the many community pools. Indian Ridge has two 18 hole Arnold Palmer designed courses, 14 tennis courts, bocce ball, pickle ball and is just minutes from El Paseo, restaurants, museums and shopping. Indian Ridge CC requires a three-month minimum lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 White Horse Trail have any available units?
116 White Horse Trail has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 White Horse Trail have?
Some of 116 White Horse Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 White Horse Trail currently offering any rent specials?
116 White Horse Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 White Horse Trail pet-friendly?
No, 116 White Horse Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 116 White Horse Trail offer parking?
No, 116 White Horse Trail does not offer parking.
Does 116 White Horse Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 White Horse Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 White Horse Trail have a pool?
Yes, 116 White Horse Trail has a pool.
Does 116 White Horse Trail have accessible units?
No, 116 White Horse Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 116 White Horse Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 White Horse Trail has units with dishwashers.
