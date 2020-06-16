116 White Horse Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court fire pit pool bbq/grill tennis court

Monthly rate is for high-season. Contact listing office for off-season rates. Leased Jan 15, 2020-April 15, 2020. One of the most popular floor plans in Indian Ridge! This furnished, 2,430 square foot, three bedroom, three and a half bath home has been highly upgraded throughout, including all new stainless appliances and tile floors. The paved patio with fire pit and built-in BBQ is perfect for entertaining while enjoying the amazing golf course views. Also just steps from one of the many community pools. Indian Ridge has two 18 hole Arnold Palmer designed courses, 14 tennis courts, bocce ball, pickle ball and is just minutes from El Paseo, restaurants, museums and shopping. Indian Ridge CC requires a three-month minimum lease term.