101 Juan Circle

Amenities
Rare opportunity to lease this fantastic 30plan sideyard condo for the season, boasting custom private pool & spa. Gorgeous contemporary updating throughout. Enjoy both golf course and mountain vistas. Clean and bright smart floorplan including recent atrium conversion and master bathroom expansion affording a large Jacuzzi style tub. Vaulted ceilings, skylights, fireplace, newer kitchen, remote window blinds and more make this property hard to beat! All nestled within the desired 24/7 guard gated Monterey Country Club.