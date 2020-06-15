101 Juan Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool hot tub fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

Rare opportunity to lease this fantastic 30plan sideyard condo for the season, boasting custom private pool & spa. Gorgeous contemporary updating throughout. Enjoy both golf course and mountain vistas. Clean and bright smart floorplan including recent atrium conversion and master bathroom expansion affording a large Jacuzzi style tub. Vaulted ceilings, skylights, fireplace, newer kitchen, remote window blinds and more make this property hard to beat! All nestled within the desired 24/7 guard gated Monterey Country Club.