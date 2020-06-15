All apartments in Palm Desert
101 Juan Circle
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:16 PM

101 Juan Circle

101 Juan Circle · (760) 341-6939
Location

101 Juan Circle, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Rare opportunity to lease this fantastic 30plan sideyard condo for the season, boasting custom private pool & spa. Gorgeous contemporary updating throughout. Enjoy both golf course and mountain vistas. Clean and bright smart floorplan including recent atrium conversion and master bathroom expansion affording a large Jacuzzi style tub. Vaulted ceilings, skylights, fireplace, newer kitchen, remote window blinds and more make this property hard to beat! All nestled within the desired 24/7 guard gated Monterey Country Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Juan Circle have any available units?
101 Juan Circle has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Juan Circle have?
Some of 101 Juan Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Juan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
101 Juan Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Juan Circle pet-friendly?
No, 101 Juan Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 101 Juan Circle offer parking?
No, 101 Juan Circle does not offer parking.
Does 101 Juan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Juan Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Juan Circle have a pool?
Yes, 101 Juan Circle has a pool.
Does 101 Juan Circle have accessible units?
No, 101 Juan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Juan Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Juan Circle has units with dishwashers.
