Last updated June 13 2020

12 Accessible Apartments for rent in Oxnard, CA

Last updated June 13
$
Mar Vista
1 Unit Available
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
975 sqft
A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities.
Last updated June 13
Town Center
24 Units Available
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Last updated June 13
Town Center
11 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,823
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,077
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1030 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
Last updated June 13
South Winds
6 Units Available
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1250 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13
$
Town Center
14 Units Available
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1270 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.

Last updated June 12
Downtown Oxnard
1 Unit Available
865 S B ST. #B1
865 South B Street, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful One Bedroom and One Bath in Gated Community - Beautiful one bedroom and one bath Casa Marina condo in gated community. This unit is move-in ready and exactly what you have been looking for.
Results within 1 mile of Oxnard
Last updated June 13
Serra
8 Units Available
Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
1241 Petit Ave, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
988 sqft
Newly renovated 1 and 2 Bedroom 1Bath apartment homes and townhomes. Our community offers 5 beautifully landscaped courtyards with 5 sparkling pools and 5 BBQ areas where you can lounge under one of our 5 gazebos.

Last updated June 13
Pierpont
1 Unit Available
1196 Portside Drive
1196 Portside Dr, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,565
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Embrace every day in one of Southern California's most authentic coastal settings, where spectacular natural beauty sets the scene for an amazing Portside Ventura Harbor lifestyle.

Last updated June 13
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
2584 Rudder Avenue
2584 Rudder Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
806 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath condo, located in Marina Village. This is a front unit with plenty of natural light. Laundry facility is behind the building, and nearby community pool! It is walking distance to shops, restaurants and 5 minute drive to the beach.
Results within 5 miles of Oxnard
Last updated June 13
$
Saticoy
20 Units Available
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,744
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1297 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13
$
Poinsetta
11 Units Available
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,762
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
972 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Results within 10 miles of Oxnard

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2119 Vanita Place
2119 Vanita Place, Ventura County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,400
2887 sqft
Spacious and Elegant 2 Story home in Camarillo Heights available for vacation rental. Includes 4 large bedrooms (1 downstairs), 4 full baths, plus one half bath. Enjoy the dramatic entryway with high ceilings, all new state of the art flooring.

June 2020 Oxnard Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Oxnard Rent Report. Oxnard rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oxnard rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Oxnard rent trends were flat over the past month

Oxnard rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Oxnard stand at $1,250 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,661 for a two-bedroom. Oxnard's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Oxnard, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oxnard

    As rents have increased slightly in Oxnard, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oxnard is less affordable for renters.

    • Oxnard's median two-bedroom rent of $1,661 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in Oxnard.
    • While Oxnard's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oxnard than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Oxnard is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

