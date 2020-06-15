All apartments in Oxnard
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:04 AM

811 Gitano Drive

811 Gitano Drive · (805) 487-3838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

811 Gitano Drive, Oxnard, CA 93030
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 811 Gitano Drive · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bbq/grill
811 Gitano Drive Available 04/17/20 Spacious 4 bedroom Home - This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a den. Centrally located near the Freeway for easy access and close to shopping centers.
First floor includes spacious living and dining room, den, full bathroom, kitchen and family room.
Upstairs you will find a spacious master with a huge walk in closet and a beautiful upgraded bathroom. Down the hall are the 3 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom.
Don't forget to check out the backyard perfect for summer BBQ's

*Small pets considered
*Maximum 7 people

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4259417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Gitano Drive have any available units?
811 Gitano Drive has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 Gitano Drive have?
Some of 811 Gitano Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Gitano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
811 Gitano Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Gitano Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 Gitano Drive is pet friendly.
Does 811 Gitano Drive offer parking?
No, 811 Gitano Drive does not offer parking.
Does 811 Gitano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Gitano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Gitano Drive have a pool?
No, 811 Gitano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 811 Gitano Drive have accessible units?
No, 811 Gitano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Gitano Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 Gitano Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
