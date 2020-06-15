Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly bbq/grill

811 Gitano Drive Available 04/17/20 Spacious 4 bedroom Home - This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a den. Centrally located near the Freeway for easy access and close to shopping centers.

First floor includes spacious living and dining room, den, full bathroom, kitchen and family room.

Upstairs you will find a spacious master with a huge walk in closet and a beautiful upgraded bathroom. Down the hall are the 3 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom.

Don't forget to check out the backyard perfect for summer BBQ's



*Small pets considered

*Maximum 7 people



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4259417)