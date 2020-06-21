All apartments in Oxnard
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

560 Owens River Dr

560 Owens River Drive · (805) 886-1806
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

560 Owens River Drive, Oxnard, CA 93036
Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NEWer construction. If you want to move to River Park and you have a large family look no further. Over detached garage a fully contained 6th bedroom approx. 400 sq.ft. in size. Separate entry from main home. Main floor plan has Granite kit, beautiful cabinetry, stainless appliance pkg, stainless stl. sink, Air conditioning included- best detached in Riverpark. This beautiful Riverpark single family home is located freeway close for commuting and walking distance to The Collection featuring Whole Foods, REI and Yardhouse with 24 hour Fitness coming soon. This is the lifestyle people dream of with easy walkability and biking trails and parks everywhere. The beach is mere minutes from your front door. Since it is not done construction. Some pictures are taken in model home in stead of the actual site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 Owens River Dr have any available units?
560 Owens River Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxnard, CA.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 560 Owens River Dr have?
Some of 560 Owens River Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 Owens River Dr currently offering any rent specials?
560 Owens River Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Owens River Dr pet-friendly?
No, 560 Owens River Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxnard.
Does 560 Owens River Dr offer parking?
Yes, 560 Owens River Dr does offer parking.
Does 560 Owens River Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 Owens River Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Owens River Dr have a pool?
No, 560 Owens River Dr does not have a pool.
Does 560 Owens River Dr have accessible units?
No, 560 Owens River Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Owens River Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 560 Owens River Dr has units with dishwashers.
