560 Owens River Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry parking garage

NEWer construction. If you want to move to River Park and you have a large family look no further. Over detached garage a fully contained 6th bedroom approx. 400 sq.ft. in size. Separate entry from main home. Main floor plan has Granite kit, beautiful cabinetry, stainless appliance pkg, stainless stl. sink, Air conditioning included- best detached in Riverpark. This beautiful Riverpark single family home is located freeway close for commuting and walking distance to The Collection featuring Whole Foods, REI and Yardhouse with 24 hour Fitness coming soon. This is the lifestyle people dream of with easy walkability and biking trails and parks everywhere. The beach is mere minutes from your front door. Since it is not done construction. Some pictures are taken in model home in stead of the actual site.