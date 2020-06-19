5051 Island View Street

Amenities

Beautiful Beach home in Oxnard Shores! First floor has 1 bedroom& 1 bath. Second floor has a large open concept living room with two sliding glass doors to a large private balcony, fans throughout, an abundance of natural light, plantation shutters, newer carpet & paint throughout, & is even equipped with a dumbwaiter for your convenience! Kitchen is adjacent to dining room & features stainless appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, & double oven. The large master bedroom has lots of closet spaceand a window that looks out to beautiful sunset views! Two car garage with direct access. This home is just a walk to the beach, park, & walking/biking trails. The property is close to Channel Islands Harbor, shopping, restaurants and so much more! Such a great location & filled with activities for the entire family!!