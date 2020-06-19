All apartments in Oxnard
5051 Island View Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:06 AM

5051 Island View Street

5051 Island View Street · (805) 208-2445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5051 Island View Street, Oxnard, CA 93035
Oxnard Shores

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2714 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Beach home in Oxnard Shores! First floor has 1 bedroom& 1 bath. Second floor has a large open concept living room with two sliding glass doors to a large private balcony, fans throughout, an abundance of natural light, plantation shutters, newer carpet & paint throughout, & is even equipped with a dumbwaiter for your convenience! Kitchen is adjacent to dining room & features stainless appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, & double oven. The large master bedroom has lots of closet spaceand a window that looks out to beautiful sunset views! Two car garage with direct access. This home is just a walk to the beach, park, & walking/biking trails. The property is close to Channel Islands Harbor, shopping, restaurants and so much more! Such a great location & filled with activities for the entire family!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5051 Island View Street have any available units?
5051 Island View Street has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 5051 Island View Street have?
Some of 5051 Island View Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5051 Island View Street currently offering any rent specials?
5051 Island View Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5051 Island View Street pet-friendly?
No, 5051 Island View Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxnard.
Does 5051 Island View Street offer parking?
Yes, 5051 Island View Street does offer parking.
Does 5051 Island View Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5051 Island View Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5051 Island View Street have a pool?
No, 5051 Island View Street does not have a pool.
Does 5051 Island View Street have accessible units?
No, 5051 Island View Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5051 Island View Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5051 Island View Street has units with dishwashers.
