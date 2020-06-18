Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2279 REINA CIRCLE Available 04/15/20 Beautiful 4BR Home Near St. Johns Hospital - Beautiful two-story 4BR/2.5BATH home near St. Johns Hospital in North Oxnard. You will love the open living room, formal living, kitchen w/breakfast bar, and oversized bedrooms. Featuring Pergo like flooring downstairs. Master bedroom features vaulted ceiling and bookshelves. The master bath has a tub with a separate shower. The kitchen features a pantry and appliances that include: stove, dishwasher, and a built microwave. Other notable amenities include an extended covered patio in the backyard, attached 2 car garage, and an interior laundry room.



Easy drive to the freeway, dining, and shopping. Near St.John's Hospital and Pacifica High School.



Final security deposit is based on credit scores.



Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.



