Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:21 AM

2279 REINA CIRCLE

2279 Reina Cir · (805) 482-3209 ext. 312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2279 Reina Cir, Oxnard, CA 93030
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2279 REINA CIRCLE · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1993 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2279 REINA CIRCLE Available 04/15/20 Beautiful 4BR Home Near St. Johns Hospital - Beautiful two-story 4BR/2.5BATH home near St. Johns Hospital in North Oxnard. You will love the open living room, formal living, kitchen w/breakfast bar, and oversized bedrooms. Featuring Pergo like flooring downstairs. Master bedroom features vaulted ceiling and bookshelves. The master bath has a tub with a separate shower. The kitchen features a pantry and appliances that include: stove, dishwasher, and a built microwave. Other notable amenities include an extended covered patio in the backyard, attached 2 car garage, and an interior laundry room.

Easy drive to the freeway, dining, and shopping. Near St.John's Hospital and Pacifica High School.

Final security deposit is based on credit scores.

Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.

(RLNE5635247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2279 REINA CIRCLE have any available units?
2279 REINA CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 2279 REINA CIRCLE have?
Some of 2279 REINA CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2279 REINA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2279 REINA CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2279 REINA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2279 REINA CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 2279 REINA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2279 REINA CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 2279 REINA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2279 REINA CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2279 REINA CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2279 REINA CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2279 REINA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2279 REINA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2279 REINA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2279 REINA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
