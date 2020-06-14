1715 Emerald Isle Way

Amenities

Executive Penthouse w/ AMAZING Channel & Marina Views! Amazing PARTIALLY FURNISHED penthouse condo in The Harbour Island Community is located on the third floor with the best views of the marina. This luxurious condo features 2 master bedrooms with attached bathrooms, one with a fireplace and walk in closet, plus a den/office and 2 guest bathrooms (4 bathrooms total). Additional fireplace in living room, 4 balconies, high ceilings, great floor plan, PRIVATE ELEVATOR, 2 car garage, 4358 sq ft. Marina and channel views! Available Now! REDUCED PRICE!