Last updated November 7 2019 at 5:16 AM

1715 Emerald Isle Way

1715 Emerald Isle Way · (201) 845-7300
Location

1715 Emerald Isle Way, Oxnard, CA 93035
Channel Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 4358 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
elevator
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Executive Penthouse w/ AMAZING Channel & Marina Views! Amazing PARTIALLY FURNISHED penthouse condo in The Harbour Island Community is located on the third floor with the best views of the marina. This luxurious condo features 2 master bedrooms with attached bathrooms, one with a fireplace and walk in closet, plus a den/office and 2 guest bathrooms (4 bathrooms total). Additional fireplace in living room, 4 balconies, high ceilings, great floor plan, PRIVATE ELEVATOR, 2 car garage, 4358 sq ft. Marina and channel views! Available Now! REDUCED PRICE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Emerald Isle Way have any available units?
1715 Emerald Isle Way has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Emerald Isle Way have?
Some of 1715 Emerald Isle Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Emerald Isle Way currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Emerald Isle Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Emerald Isle Way pet-friendly?
No, 1715 Emerald Isle Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxnard.
Does 1715 Emerald Isle Way offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Emerald Isle Way does offer parking.
Does 1715 Emerald Isle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Emerald Isle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Emerald Isle Way have a pool?
No, 1715 Emerald Isle Way does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Emerald Isle Way have accessible units?
No, 1715 Emerald Isle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Emerald Isle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 Emerald Isle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
