1310 ALTURAS ST

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Oxnard - Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo with large enclosed patio. Appliances include a dishwasher and stove/oven. Comes with a detached 1-car garage and an assigned parking stall. Water, sewer, and trash are included.



Community amenities: Pool, spa, and clubhouse.

HOA $100 ONE TIME NON-REFUNDABLE FEE. RENTERS/LIABILITY INSURANCE REQUIRED. Located near Marina West Park, Marina Elementary School,



Terms- 1yr lease, the security deposit is based on credit scores. Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. $35 non-refundable application fee per applicant. All information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Tenant to verify all. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.



