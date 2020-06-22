All apartments in Oxnard
1310 ALTURAS ST
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

1310 ALTURAS ST

1310 Alturas Street · (805) 482-3209 ext. 312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1310 Alturas Street, Oxnard, CA 93035
Marina West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1310 ALTURAS ST · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Oxnard - Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo with large enclosed patio. Appliances include a dishwasher and stove/oven. Comes with a detached 1-car garage and an assigned parking stall. Water, sewer, and trash are included.

Community amenities: Pool, spa, and clubhouse.
HOA $100 ONE TIME NON-REFUNDABLE FEE. RENTERS/LIABILITY INSURANCE REQUIRED. Located near Marina West Park, Marina Elementary School,

Terms- 1yr lease, the security deposit is based on credit scores. Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. $35 non-refundable application fee per applicant. All information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Tenant to verify all. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE5857811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

