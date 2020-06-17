All apartments in Oxnard
Find more places like 1065 Mandalay Beach Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oxnard, CA
/
1065 Mandalay Beach Rd.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:38 AM

1065 Mandalay Beach Rd.

1065 Mandalay Beach Road · (805) 832-4075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oxnard
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1065 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, CA 93035
Oxnard Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1065 Mandalay Beach Rd. · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5.5 Bath · 4792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
Mandalay Shores | 4 bed + 5.5 bath OCEANFRONT home! - Absolutely stunning, ocean front home located in Mandalay Beach. Open up the doors to be greeted by a private courtyard in the center of the home. Here you will find a beautiful patio set, built in fire place, a BBQ, and a Jacuzzi. This space alone is enough to get you hooked, but you have much more exploring to do! To the left of the courtyard is the game room and bar area, complete with pool table, bar seating, and plenty of other seating so everyone can hang out. There is also a full bath in this area. On the other side of the courtyard, you will find the entry to the main part of the home. To the left you will find the cozy TV area with views of the courtyard. Continuing, you find yourself in the kitchen which features gorgeous granite counter tops, wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cooking space, a breakfast counter, and countless other details that are sure to make you feel right at home. Past the kitchen you will find the dinging area, another living area featuring a beautiful grand fireplace, and a sitting area with 180 degree views of the beach-the perfect place to enjoy your morning cup of coffee. There is also a balcony off the dining area complete with patio furniture. Heading upstairs, you will find all four bedrooms. There are two master suites, both die for. One is located on the street side of the home and features a king bed, a small office area, and a gorgeous private bath featuring the perfect tub to wind down in. The other master suite is located on the beach side of the home and features a queen bed, private living area featuring TV and fireplace, a private balcony with perfect views of the beach, and a private bath which features his and her sinks, beautiful bath tub, and a large shower. The final two bedrooms are connected by a Jack and Jill bathroom. One room features a queen and the other features a trundle bed with two twins. 4-car garage access, 2-3 car parking on driveway.

Available furnished or unfurnished.

Utilities not included.
No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4396269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1065 Mandalay Beach Rd. have any available units?
1065 Mandalay Beach Rd. has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 1065 Mandalay Beach Rd. have?
Some of 1065 Mandalay Beach Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1065 Mandalay Beach Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1065 Mandalay Beach Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1065 Mandalay Beach Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1065 Mandalay Beach Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxnard.
Does 1065 Mandalay Beach Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1065 Mandalay Beach Rd. does offer parking.
Does 1065 Mandalay Beach Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1065 Mandalay Beach Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1065 Mandalay Beach Rd. have a pool?
No, 1065 Mandalay Beach Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1065 Mandalay Beach Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1065 Mandalay Beach Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1065 Mandalay Beach Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1065 Mandalay Beach Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1065 Mandalay Beach Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd
Oxnard, CA 93036
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road
Oxnard, CA 93033
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St
Oxnard, CA 93036
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane
Oxnard, CA 93035
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd
Oxnard, CA 93036
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd
Oxnard, CA 93036
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St
Oxnard, CA 93033

Similar Pages

Oxnard 1 BedroomsOxnard 2 Bedrooms
Oxnard Apartments with BalconyOxnard Dog Friendly Apartments
Oxnard Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CA
West Hollywood, CACulver City, CAMarina del Rey, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CA
Goleta, CASan Fernando, CAWestlake Village, CAIsla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town Center
Channel Islands

Apartments Near Colleges

Oxnard CollegeUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Santa BarbaraCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity