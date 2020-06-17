1065 Mandalay Beach Rd.

Amenities

Mandalay Shores | 4 bed + 5.5 bath OCEANFRONT home! - Absolutely stunning, ocean front home located in Mandalay Beach. Open up the doors to be greeted by a private courtyard in the center of the home. Here you will find a beautiful patio set, built in fire place, a BBQ, and a Jacuzzi. This space alone is enough to get you hooked, but you have much more exploring to do! To the left of the courtyard is the game room and bar area, complete with pool table, bar seating, and plenty of other seating so everyone can hang out. There is also a full bath in this area. On the other side of the courtyard, you will find the entry to the main part of the home. To the left you will find the cozy TV area with views of the courtyard. Continuing, you find yourself in the kitchen which features gorgeous granite counter tops, wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cooking space, a breakfast counter, and countless other details that are sure to make you feel right at home. Past the kitchen you will find the dinging area, another living area featuring a beautiful grand fireplace, and a sitting area with 180 degree views of the beach-the perfect place to enjoy your morning cup of coffee. There is also a balcony off the dining area complete with patio furniture. Heading upstairs, you will find all four bedrooms. There are two master suites, both die for. One is located on the street side of the home and features a king bed, a small office area, and a gorgeous private bath featuring the perfect tub to wind down in. The other master suite is located on the beach side of the home and features a queen bed, private living area featuring TV and fireplace, a private balcony with perfect views of the beach, and a private bath which features his and her sinks, beautiful bath tub, and a large shower. The final two bedrooms are connected by a Jack and Jill bathroom. One room features a queen and the other features a trundle bed with two twins. 4-car garage access, 2-3 car parking on driveway.



Available furnished or unfurnished.



Utilities not included.

No pets.



