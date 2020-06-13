62 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oxnard, CA
1 of 38
1 of 22
1 of 43
1 of 20
1 of 35
1 of 24
1 of 56
1 of 14
1 of 34
1 of 10
1 of 36
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 1
1 of 28
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 30
1 of 6
1 of 30
1 of 16
1 of 22
1 of 20
What do you, Cher, lima beans and an omnipresent punk scene have in common? You all call Oxnard, California your home. Or at least you will soon.
Located in Ventura County, Oxnard, or “Sugartown” as it is referred to by the locals, is a town with an Old Hollywood history (Charlie Chaplin used to live here) and a very laid back vibe. If L.A. is the braggart of the family, Oxnard is the stable, self-confident sibling. It also doesn’t hurt that it has some of the nicest beaches (12, in fact) in the state.
Pack your bags, your board, and lots of sunscreen. Oxnard awaits! See more
Finding an apartment in Oxnard that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.