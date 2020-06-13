Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Oxnard, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
South Winds
6 Units Available
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1250 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Town Center
24 Units Available
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Mar Vista
1 Unit Available
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
975 sqft
A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Town Center
11 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,823
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,077
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1030 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
8 Units Available
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient on-site amenities include covered parking, a playground and controlled access entry. Every unit includes energy-efficient lighting, additional storage and hardwood-inspired flooring. Situated near Ventura Freeway and the Martinez Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Channel Islands
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,849
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1517 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,399
1680 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
$
Town Center
13 Units Available
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1270 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3334 Sunset Lane
3334 Sunset Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
Hollywood Beach Condo - Harborwalk Condo located on Hollywood Beach! This 2 bedroom 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Oxnard
1 Unit Available
865 S B ST. #B1
865 South B Street, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful One Bedroom and One Bath in Gated Community - Beautiful one bedroom and one bath Casa Marina condo in gated community. This unit is move-in ready and exactly what you have been looking for.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
1015 Mandalay Beach Road
1015 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, CA
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
2144 sqft
1015 Mandalay Beach Road - 1 Available 09/01/20 Easy Summer Living - FOR DAILY/WEEKLY PRICING AND TO BOOK ONLINE PLEASE COPY AND PASTE THE URL BELOW INTO A BROWSER TO BE DIRECTED TO THE PROPERTY AIRBNB PAGE: https://www.airbnb.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
2214 Martinique Ln
2214 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1113 sqft
The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
4298 Tradewinds Dr
4298 Tradewinds Drive, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1735 sqft
4298 Tradewinds Dr Available 06/20/20 Live on the Waterfront! - A real beauty in a quiet location.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxnard Dunes
1 Unit Available
4908 Dunes St.
4908 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxnard Dunes
1 Unit Available
4904 Dunes St.
4904 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxnard Dunes
1 Unit Available
4902 Dunes St.
4902 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxnard Dunes
1 Unit Available
4900 Dunes Street
4900 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
607 W Beverly Dr
607 West Beverly Drive, Oxnard, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2316 sqft
Modern contemporary 3+2 & a den in the Wilson Neighborhood - The moment you drive up to this beautiful home you will not want to leave! This home is highly upgraded with beautiful accents, hardwood floors through out and tile flooring in the

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Town Center
1 Unit Available
3124 LONDON LANE
3124 London Lane, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1785 sqft
3124 LONDON LANE Available 06/27/20 Two Story Home in River Park Featuring 3 BED/ 2.5 BATHS - Contemporary two-story open-concept home in Riverpark. Fabulous 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cabrillo
1 Unit Available
1501 Ivywood Dr
1501 Ivywood Drive, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,450
1 Bedroom
Ask
Now Leasing. Studio and Loft units starting for $1400.00. 1BR+Loft units starting for $1550.00 Oxnard is a seaside city west of Los Angeles, in California.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
721 Mandalay Beach Road
721 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
4366 sqft
Oxnard | Spectacular beachfront Mandalay Shores 5 bed + 4 bath home - This ultramodern beachfront 5 bedroom + 4 bathroom home in Mandalay Shores offers spacious beachfront living! The open concept kitchen, dining and living area have amazing ocean

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hobson Park West
1 Unit Available
1255 JAMAICA LANE
1255 Jamaica Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1222 sqft
1255 JAMAICA LANE Available 07/31/20 Desirable 2BR/2.5BATH Townhouse in California Lighthouse Gated Community - Beautiful 2 story 2 bedrooms plus 2.5 bathroom town-home in the California Lighthouse gated community.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
2510 Greencastle Court
2510 Greencastle Court, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2237 sqft
Mandalay Bay | 3 bed + 2.5 bath home - Marina Living at its Finest! - This stunning home boasts main channel views and is situated with the feeling of open water ways all around! Upgrades abound in this Mandalay Bay home with 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
1715 Emerald Isle Way
1715 Emerald Isle Way, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
4358 sqft
Executive Penthouse w/ AMAZING Channel & Marina Views! Amazing PARTIALLY FURNISHED penthouse condo in The Harbour Island Community is located on the third floor with the best views of the marina.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Marina West
1 Unit Available
2211 Miramar Walk
2211 Miramar Walk, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
910 sqft
Recently remodeled 2 bd 1 bth condo in the Villages directly across from the club house and pool...Beautiful green park like view from large fenced patio. Complex is across from Marina West Park and an elementary school. This is a large 910 sq. ft.
City Guide for Oxnard, CA

What do you, Cher, lima beans and an omnipresent punk scene have in common? You all call Oxnard, California your home. Or at least you will soon.

Located in Ventura County, Oxnard, or “Sugartown” as it is referred to by the locals, is a town with an Old Hollywood history (Charlie Chaplin used to live here) and a very laid back vibe. If L.A. is the braggart of the family, Oxnard is the stable, self-confident sibling. It also doesn’t hurt that it has some of the nicest beaches (12, in fact) in the state.

Pack your bags, your board, and lots of sunscreen. Oxnard awaits! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Oxnard, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Oxnard renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

