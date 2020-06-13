102 Apartments for rent in Oxnard, CA with balcony
What do you, Cher, lima beans and an omnipresent punk scene have in common? You all call Oxnard, California your home. Or at least you will soon.
Located in Ventura County, Oxnard, or “Sugartown” as it is referred to by the locals, is a town with an Old Hollywood history (Charlie Chaplin used to live here) and a very laid back vibe. If L.A. is the braggart of the family, Oxnard is the stable, self-confident sibling. It also doesn’t hurt that it has some of the nicest beaches (12, in fact) in the state.
Pack your bags, your board, and lots of sunscreen. Oxnard awaits! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Oxnard renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.