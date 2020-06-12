Apartment List
/
CA
/
oxnard
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM

87 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oxnard, CA

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Mar Vista
2 Units Available
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
975 sqft
A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
South Winds
6 Units Available
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1250 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
Town Center
22 Units Available
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
$
Town Center
15 Units Available
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1270 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Channel Islands
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,399
1680 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
1015 Mandalay Beach Road
1015 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, CA
1015 Mandalay Beach Road - 1 Available 09/01/20 Easy Summer Living - FOR DAILY/WEEKLY PRICING AND TO BOOK ONLINE PLEASE COPY AND PASTE THE URL BELOW INTO A BROWSER TO BE DIRECTED TO THE PROPERTY AIRBNB PAGE: https://www.airbnb.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
4298 Tradewinds Dr
4298 Tradewinds Drive, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1735 sqft
4298 Tradewinds Dr Available 06/20/20 Live on the Waterfront! - A real beauty in a quiet location.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Village
1 Unit Available
759 Festivo Street
759 Festivo Street, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1665 sqft
Great Oxnard Home Location Off Rice Road - We will be showing the property onThursday June 11, 2020 at 4:00 - 4:30 pm. Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home with dining room, living room, and laundry upstairs with the bedrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
791 Mandalay Beach Rd
791 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2944 sqft
791 Mandalay Beach Rd Available 08/03/20 Oxnard Shores | 3 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom - ** Only available June/August ** Welcome home to this fully furnished vacation rental right on the sand! Available to rent monthly in the month of April-August.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
4910 Oceanaire St.
4910 Oceanaire Street, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1843 sqft
Live at the Beach! - Wonderful home walking distance to the beach!!! This home is very well cared for and nicely upgraded. 2 bedrooms downstairs and master suite with loft upstairs.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
607 W Beverly Dr
607 West Beverly Drive, Oxnard, CA
Modern contemporary 3+2 & a den in the Wilson Neighborhood - The moment you drive up to this beautiful home you will not want to leave! This home is highly upgraded with beautiful accents, hardwood floors through out and tile flooring in the

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Town Center
1 Unit Available
3124 LONDON LANE
3124 London Lane, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1785 sqft
3124 LONDON LANE Available 06/27/20 Two Story Home in River Park Featuring 3 BED/ 2.5 BATHS - Contemporary two-story open-concept home in Riverpark. Fabulous 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths home.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
721 Mandalay Beach Road
721 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, CA
Oxnard | Spectacular beachfront Mandalay Shores 5 bed + 4 bath home - This ultramodern beachfront 5 bedroom + 4 bathroom home in Mandalay Shores offers spacious beachfront living! The open concept kitchen, dining and living area have amazing ocean

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
2510 Greencastle Court
2510 Greencastle Court, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2237 sqft
Mandalay Bay | 3 bed + 2.5 bath home - Marina Living at its Finest! - This stunning home boasts main channel views and is situated with the feeling of open water ways all around! Upgrades abound in this Mandalay Bay home with 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Via Marina
1 Unit Available
1421 Ebb Court
1421 Ebb Court, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1296 sqft
1421 Ebb Court Available 07/01/20 Two story home in a culd-de-sac. - This lovely two story homes is located in a cul-de-sac and has been fully remodeled.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
1715 Emerald Isle Way
1715 Emerald Isle Way, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
4358 sqft
Executive Penthouse w/ AMAZING Channel & Marina Views! Amazing PARTIALLY FURNISHED penthouse condo in The Harbour Island Community is located on the third floor with the best views of the marina.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Via Marina
1 Unit Available
3715 Via Pacifica Walk
3715 Via Pacifica Walk, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1385 sqft
This is a newer remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the Deckside Villas HOA with pool access. This unit has a 2 car direct access garage. New hardwood floors installed throughout with new canned LED lighting.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
5115 Amalfi Way
5115 Amalfi Way, Oxnard, CA
A fully remodeled and beautiful furnished beach house at Mandalay Beach. Four bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths with two master suites. One upstairs and one downstairs. Set up as a fully equipped vacation rental however is available for long term lease.

1 of 50

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
1065 Mandalay Beach Rd.
1065 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, CA
Mandalay Shores | 4 bed + 5.5 bath OCEANFRONT home! - Absolutely stunning, ocean front home located in Mandalay Beach. Open up the doors to be greeted by a private courtyard in the center of the home.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
5051 Island View Street
5051 Island View Street, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2714 sqft
Beautiful Beach home in Oxnard Shores! First floor has 1 bedroom& 1 bath.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
1533 Twin Tides Place
1533 Twin Tides Place, Oxnard, CA
This 4 bedroom, 4 bath 3,447 sq ft home with spacious open living space has fabulous water views and is close to the Seabridge Shopping center with boating, dining, and shopping. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
East Village
1 Unit Available
2279 REINA CIRCLE
2279 Reina Cir, Oxnard, CA
2279 REINA CIRCLE Available 04/15/20 Beautiful 4BR Home Near St. Johns Hospital - Beautiful two-story 4BR/2.5BATH home near St. Johns Hospital in North Oxnard.

1 of 55

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
2541 Monaco Dr
2541 Monaco Drive, Oxnard, CA
Boat Dock Home | Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 5 Bedrooms + 4.5 Bathrooms - Wow! What views! Iconic harbor views to the south and west and gorgeous mountain views to the north.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Town Center
1 Unit Available
3104 Roia Ln
3104 Roia Lane, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
River Park Home - Property Id: 167839 This beautiful newer 3 bedroom 2 bath town home is located in the new Riverpark development across from East Park, walking distance from the Collections.

June 2020 Oxnard Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Oxnard Rent Report. Oxnard rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oxnard rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Oxnard Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Oxnard Rent Report. Oxnard rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oxnard rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Oxnard rent trends were flat over the past month

Oxnard rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Oxnard stand at $1,250 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,661 for a two-bedroom. Oxnard's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Oxnard, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oxnard

    As rents have increased slightly in Oxnard, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oxnard is less affordable for renters.

    • Oxnard's median two-bedroom rent of $1,661 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in Oxnard.
    • While Oxnard's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oxnard than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Oxnard is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Oxnard 1 BedroomsOxnard 2 BedroomsOxnard 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOxnard 3 BedroomsOxnard Accessible ApartmentsOxnard Apartments with Balcony
    Oxnard Apartments with GarageOxnard Apartments with GymOxnard Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOxnard Apartments with ParkingOxnard Apartments with Pool
    Oxnard Apartments with Washer-DryerOxnard Dog Friendly ApartmentsOxnard Furnished ApartmentsOxnard Luxury PlacesOxnard Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CA
    West Hollywood, CACulver City, CAMarina del Rey, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CA
    Goleta, CASan Fernando, CAWestlake Village, CAIsla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Town Center
    Channel Islands

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Oxnard CollegeUniversity of California-Los Angeles
    University of California-Santa BarbaraCalifornia Institute of the Arts
    College of the Canyons