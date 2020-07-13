122 Apartments for rent in Oxnard, CA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
4 Units Available
South Winds
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1250 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Channel Islands
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
16 Units Available
Town Center
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
4 Units Available
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient on-site amenities include covered parking, a playground and controlled access entry. Every unit includes energy-efficient lighting, additional storage and hardwood-inspired flooring. Situated near Ventura Freeway and the Martinez Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Town Center
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,918
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,294
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1030 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
14 Units Available
Town Center
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1270 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
3 Units Available
Mar Vista
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
975 sqft
Welcome to Coastal Village! A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Wilson
248 PALM DRIVE
248 Palm Drive, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
811 sqft
248 PALM DRIVE Available 08/10/20 Charming 2Bed/1Bath Single Story ( front house) - NOT DISTURB TENANT-2Bed/ 1Bath Spanish Bungalow with a charm featuring hardwood floors. Nice sized kitchen with a stove and a refrigerator included.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oxnard Shores
2214 Martinique Ln
2214 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1113 sqft
The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Via Marina
3706 Via Pacifica Walk
3706 Via Pacifica Walk, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1217 sqft
Oxnard | 2 + 2 condo in Deckside Villas Community - This 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom single-level condo in Oxnard! New tile and carpet throughout. Living room features gas fireplace. Private patio can be accessed from living room and master bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cal-Gisler
624 E LAUREL ST
624 East Laurel Street, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1074 sqft
624 E LAUREL ST Available 08/21/20 Single Story 3BR Home Near the Centerpoint Mall - Single story 3 bedrooms plus 2 bathroom home. Includes a stove and vinyl flooring in the kitchen. Both restrooms with tile flooring.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Via Marina
1421 Ebb Court
1421 Ebb Court, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1296 sqft
Two story home in a culd-de-sac. - This lovely two story homes is located in a cul-de-sac and has been fully remodeled.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Via Marina
2960 Miramar Court
2960 Miramar Court, Oxnard, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1850 sqft
Fantastic West-side location. Spacious home has an open and large livingroom with dining area . Family room is separate with gas burning fireplace and opens to kitchen. Quality wood laminate thru-out. No carpet.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oxnard Dunes
4902 Dunes St.
4902 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Hobson Park West
520 J Court - 4
520 J Court, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
890 sqft
Upgraded upstairs apartment. 1 car enclosed garage with laundry hookups (no washer or dryer included). Utilities included water, sewer, and trash. 1-year lease required, no pets, please. Gosnell Realtors bre#00557013

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Carriage Square
650 W Gonzales
650 West Gonzales Road, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1000 sqft
Duplex in gated complex. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, storage, and laundry in building. Shared two car garage space included with remote opener. Large fridge and freezer. Quiet area.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Via Marina
3715 Via Pacifica Walk
3715 Via Pacifica Walk, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1385 sqft
This is a newer remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the Deckside Villas HOA with pool access. This unit has a 2 car direct access garage. New hardwood floors installed throughout with new canned LED lighting.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marina West
1310 ALTURAS ST
1310 Alturas Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
910 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Oxnard - Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo with large enclosed patio. Appliances include a dishwasher and stove/oven. Comes with a detached 1-car garage and an assigned parking stall.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hobson Park West
1255 JAMAICA LANE
1255 Jamaica Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1222 sqft
1255 JAMAICA LANE Available 07/31/20 Desirable 2BR/2.5BATH Townhouse in California Lighthouse Gated Community - Beautiful 2 story 2 bedrooms plus 2.5 bathroom town-home in the California Lighthouse gated community.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Channel Islands
2510 Greencastle Court
2510 Greencastle Court, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2237 sqft
Mandalay Bay | 3 bed + 2.5 bath home - Marina Living at its Finest! - This stunning home boasts main channel views and is situated with the feeling of open water ways all around! Upgrades abound in this Mandalay Bay home with 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Oxnard Shores
5115 Amalfi Way
5115 Amalfi Way, Oxnard, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
2411 sqft
A fully remodeled and beautiful furnished beach house at Mandalay Beach. Four bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths with two master suites. One upstairs and one downstairs. Set up as a fully equipped vacation rental however is available for long term lease.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oxnard Shores
5051 Island View Street
5051 Island View Street, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2714 sqft
Beautiful Beach home in Oxnard Shores! First floor has 1 bedroom& 1 bath.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Channel Islands
1715 Emerald Isle Way
1715 Emerald Isle Way, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
4358 sqft
Executive Penthouse w/ AMAZING Channel & Marina Views! Amazing PARTIALLY FURNISHED penthouse condo in The Harbour Island Community is located on the third floor with the best views of the marina.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Wilson
151 N F Street
151 North F Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming craftsman home is located right in the midst of the historical Oxnard district. Features two bedrooms and the third room could be used as a den.
City Guide for Oxnard, CA

What do you, Cher, lima beans and an omnipresent punk scene have in common? You all call Oxnard, California your home. Or at least you will soon.

Located in Ventura County, Oxnard, or “Sugartown” as it is referred to by the locals, is a town with an Old Hollywood history (Charlie Chaplin used to live here) and a very laid back vibe. If L.A. is the braggart of the family, Oxnard is the stable, self-confident sibling. It also doesn’t hurt that it has some of the nicest beaches (12, in fact) in the state.

Pack your bags, your board, and lots of sunscreen. Oxnard awaits! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oxnard, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oxnard apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

