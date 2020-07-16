1046 Canal St.

Amenities
Walk to beach, 2 beautiful parks.
Ideal for local construction supervisors, perfect for travel nurses or Hueneme base employees, this property is private, and fully stocked, turn key ready!
Close to major shopping, banks, pharmacies, restaurants.
A comfortable 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with an office space, the apartment is fully stocked with everything.
Washer and dryer in the unit.
Walk to the beach, and 5 minutes from both Channel Islands and Ventura Harbors, beautiful large park.
A Sunday farmers market, many shops and fine dining, clubs, sport fishing, whale watching, SUP boarding, jet skis, kayaks and electric boats. major grocery, banking, pharmacy, dining.
Main route to 101 freeway.
4 minutes from Hueneme Sea Bee Base
20 minutes to Santa Barbara. 1 hour to Los Angeles.
$2695 / month includes:
Water
Sewer
Trash
Electric
Gas
DirecTV
Wifi
Security Deposit $900 with excellent credit.
Laundry in unit
*** SORRY, NO PETS CONSIDERED FOR THIS PROPERTY***
No Pets Allowed
