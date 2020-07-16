1046 Canal St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Destination Oxnard Dunes - Property Id: 75922



Walk to beach, 2 beautiful parks.

Ideal for local construction supervisors, perfect for travel nurses or Hueneme base employees, this property is private, and fully stocked, turn key ready!

Close to major shopping, banks, pharmacies, restaurants.



A comfortable 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with an office space, the apartment is fully stocked with everything.

Washer and dryer in the unit.



Walk to the beach, and 5 minutes from both Channel Islands and Ventura Harbors, beautiful large park.

A Sunday farmers market, many shops and fine dining, clubs, sport fishing, whale watching, SUP boarding, jet skis, kayaks and electric boats. major grocery, banking, pharmacy, dining.

Main route to 101 freeway.

4 minutes from Hueneme Sea Bee Base

20 minutes to Santa Barbara. 1 hour to Los Angeles.



$2695 / month includes:



Water

Sewer

Trash

Electric

Gas

DirecTV

Wifi



Security Deposit $900 with excellent credit.



Laundry in unit



*** SORRY, NO PETS CONSIDERED FOR THIS PROPERTY***

No Pets Allowed



