Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

1046 Canal St.

1046 Canal Street · (805) 760-0200
Location

1046 Canal Street, Oxnard, CA 93035
Oxnard Dunes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2695 · Avail. now

$2,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Destination Oxnard Dunes - Property Id: 75922

Walk to beach, 2 beautiful parks.
Ideal for local construction supervisors, perfect for travel nurses or Hueneme base employees, this property is private, and fully stocked, turn key ready!
Close to major shopping, banks, pharmacies, restaurants.

A comfortable 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with an office space, the apartment is fully stocked with everything.
Washer and dryer in the unit.

Walk to the beach, and 5 minutes from both Channel Islands and Ventura Harbors, beautiful large park.
A Sunday farmers market, many shops and fine dining, clubs, sport fishing, whale watching, SUP boarding, jet skis, kayaks and electric boats. major grocery, banking, pharmacy, dining.
Main route to 101 freeway.
4 minutes from Hueneme Sea Bee Base
20 minutes to Santa Barbara. 1 hour to Los Angeles.

$2695 / month includes:

Water
Sewer
Trash
Electric
Gas
DirecTV
Wifi

Security Deposit $900 with excellent credit.

Laundry in unit

*** SORRY, NO PETS CONSIDERED FOR THIS PROPERTY***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/75922
Property Id 75922

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5892248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 Canal St. have any available units?
1046 Canal St. has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 1046 Canal St. have?
Some of 1046 Canal St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1046 Canal St. currently offering any rent specials?
1046 Canal St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 Canal St. pet-friendly?
No, 1046 Canal St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxnard.
Does 1046 Canal St. offer parking?
No, 1046 Canal St. does not offer parking.
Does 1046 Canal St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1046 Canal St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 Canal St. have a pool?
No, 1046 Canal St. does not have a pool.
Does 1046 Canal St. have accessible units?
No, 1046 Canal St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 Canal St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1046 Canal St. has units with dishwashers.
