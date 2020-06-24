All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 936 E Collins Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
936 E Collins Ave
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

936 E Collins Ave

936 East Collins Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

936 East Collins Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
936 E Collins Ave Available 06/01/19 936 E Collins Ave Pool Home - Available - Pool home. Walking distance to Chapman University and Orange Plaza.

(RLNE3286970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 E Collins Ave have any available units?
936 E Collins Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 936 E Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
936 E Collins Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 E Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 936 E Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 936 E Collins Ave offer parking?
No, 936 E Collins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 936 E Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 E Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 E Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 936 E Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 936 E Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 936 E Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 936 E Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 E Collins Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 936 E Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 936 E Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles