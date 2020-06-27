All apartments in Orange
Orange, CA
344 S Orange Street
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM

344 S Orange Street

344 South Orange Street · No Longer Available
Orange
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

344 South Orange Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity in the Old Towne National Register Historic District! This classic 1917 hip roof cottage in a wonderful neighborhood. Steps to the Orange Plaza. Near to Chapman University. The large original front porch has been enclosed. Enter into a good sized living room (9'6'' ceilings). The entire inside of the home has been redone, from ceilings to flooring, including paint, fixtures and doors. The kitchen and bathroom have been remodeled and upgraded. Though the detached garage is almost large enough for 2 cars it is only to be used for storage and laundry. The rear yard has lots of mature fruit trees, including fig, lemon, orange, grapefruit, lime and others. Large extended Driveway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 S Orange Street have any available units?
344 S Orange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 344 S Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
344 S Orange Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 S Orange Street pet-friendly?
No, 344 S Orange Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 344 S Orange Street offer parking?
Yes, 344 S Orange Street offers parking.
Does 344 S Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 S Orange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 S Orange Street have a pool?
No, 344 S Orange Street does not have a pool.
Does 344 S Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 344 S Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 344 S Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 S Orange Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 344 S Orange Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 344 S Orange Street does not have units with air conditioning.
