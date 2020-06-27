344 S Orange Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity in the Old Towne National Register Historic District! This classic 1917 hip roof cottage in a wonderful neighborhood. Steps to the Orange Plaza. Near to Chapman University. The large original front porch has been enclosed. Enter into a good sized living room (9'6'' ceilings). The entire inside of the home has been redone, from ceilings to flooring, including paint, fixtures and doors. The kitchen and bathroom have been remodeled and upgraded. Though the detached garage is almost large enough for 2 cars it is only to be used for storage and laundry. The rear yard has lots of mature fruit trees, including fig, lemon, orange, grapefruit, lime and others. Large extended Driveway